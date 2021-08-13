vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: RX 6600 XT, Dark Rock TF 2 & Ryujin II 360

by Parm Mann on 13 August 2021, 16:01

LATEST REVIEWS

Asus RoG Ryujin II 360

Remember the extravagant and absurdly expensive RoG Ryujin 360 cooler? Launched back in 2019 as "the ultimate thermal solution," the tarted-up Asetek-based cooler flattered to ...

Sapphire Radeon RX 6600 XT Pulse

AMD's newest desktop GPU, Radeon RX 6600 XT is an impressive piece of engineering hamstrung by the twin evils of a subjectively high SEP and ...

PowerColor Radeon RX 6600 XT Red Devil

Following on from the initial reveal last week, today we can examine the performance credentials of AMD's newest desktop GPU, the Radeon RX 6600 XT. ...

be quiet! Dark Rock TF 2

High-performance towers and liquid all-in-ones tend to hog the limelight when it comes to CPU coolers, but there are instances where other form factors warrant ...


THE WEEK'S HOTTEST NEWS



UNMISSABLE COMPETITIONS

COMPETITION: Win a monitor in the iiyama Kick Ass Curved Giveaway

In partnership with the fine folk at iiyama, we're giving all our UK readers the opportunity to bag a curved gaming monitor! Today's goodie bag ...


Competition closing date: 6 September 2021, 09:00

COMPETITION: Win an AKRacing Onyx Chair from Scan Computers

We can't get enough of high-end gaming chairs. For our latest giveaway the kind folk at Scan Computers are giving HEXUS readers in the UK ...


Competition closing date: 23 August 2021, 09:00

COMPETITION: Win an Asus ROG Chariot Gaming Chair

There are gaming chairs and then there's the Asus ROG Chariot! With a race-car aesthetic, adjustable high-density foam headrest, memory-foam lumbar support , 4D armrests, ...


Competition closing date: 16 August 2021, 09:00

