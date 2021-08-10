Xbox Cloud Gaming comes to Xbox App for Windows Insiders

On Monday, Microsoft enabled Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) to the Xbox App on Windows 10 PCs. This limited beta has only been made available to those who are part of Microsoft's Insider testing program. Of course, to take advantage of games streaming from the app, you will need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription too.

Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming service launched to the limited audience of Android phones and tablets in Sept 2020. Earlier this year, its potential audience was greatly expanded, thanks to a new web app allowing PCs and Apple iOS users to indulge in some Xbox games streaming fun. Microsoft plans to make the Xbox app in Windows the first choice for PC users interested in games streaming, and hence the test now open to Insiders.

"Xbox Cloud Gaming with the Xbox App provides the same great Xbox experience you’re used to: Play over 100 high-quality Xbox console games with your friends; pick up from a saved game you started on your Xbox; or try out a whole new game from the Xbox Game Pass library to decide if you want to download it to your console," explains Jason Beaumont on the Xbox Wire news blog.

Microsoft reckons the Xbox App will be of great appeal to owners of PCs "from brand-new budget computers to older machines with low specs". You don't need a very modern or powerful discrete GPU to stream games. However, you will need the following (as well as meeting the conditions mentioned in the intro); a compatible Bluetooth or USB controller, and a fast internet connection offering at least 10Mbps downloads for 720p gaming.

Microsoft Xbox at Gamescom

Microsoft will live stream a special event the day before Gamescom. It promises to share "in-depth updates from some of our previously announced Xbox Game Studios titles alongside some of our third-party partners, including some of the incredible titles coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases to our monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, and much more."

Those interested in watching the live show, hosted by Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager, will be able to choose from many platforms including YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Gaming, Twitter, and others. Over 30 languages will be supported. All you have to do is visit one of the live stream sites at 10:00am PT/6:00pm BST/7:00pm CEST on Tuesday, 24th August.

Microsoft has also lined up a Gamescom Opening Night Live and Bethesda MainStream event, for the first day of Gamescom. You can watch live via Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook Gaming starting at 11:00am PT/7pm BST/8:00pm CEST on Wed, 25th August.

During Gamescom Microsoft is running a digital Xbox Sale in Europe with titles up to 75 per cent off.