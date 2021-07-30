vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: Zbox Magnus One and Shadow Rock Slim 2

by Parm Mann on 30 July 2021, 16:01

Zotac Zbox Magnus One ECM73070C

Who doesn't love the idea of a powerful mini PC? A petite box, sat on the desk alongside the monitor, delivering multi-core performance, high-framerate gaming, ...

Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Ti TUF Gaming

We know what you're thinking. Another GeForce RTX 3080 Ti review for a card that you cannot readily buy. The stock situation isn't as dire ...

be quiet! Shadow Rock Slim 2

There are various factors to consider when weighing up how much to spend on a CPU cooler. Some folk want a solution that looks the ...

AOC Agon PD27

Display technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace. Today's best panels offer vivid brightness, extended colour coverage and ultra-fast refresh rates aided by adaptive ...


COMPETITION: Win an AKRacing Onyx Chair from Scan Computers

We can't get enough of high-end gaming chairs. For our latest giveaway the kind folk at Scan Computers are giving HEXUS readers in the UK ...


Competition closing date: 23 August 2021, 09:00

COMPETITION: Win an Asus ROG Chariot Gaming Chair

There are gaming chairs and then there's the Asus ROG Chariot! With a race-car aesthetic, adjustable high-density foam headrest, memory-foam lumbar support , 4D armrests, ...


Competition closing date: 16 August 2021, 09:00

COMPETITION: Win one of three ASRock AMD AM4 motherboards

Roll-up, roll-up, we've motherboards to be won! In partnership with ASRock, we're giving all our readers in the UK and Europe the chance to win ...


Competition closing date: 9 August 2021, 09:00

