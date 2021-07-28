Five 'Agon by AOC' Gaming G3 monitors launched

AOC has emailed HEXUS to explain an excruciating rebranding of its entire gaming segment, as well as introduce five new curved gaming monitors. On the first point, from now on, AOC wants its entire gaming product portfolio, from monitors to headsets, to be referred to as 'Agon by AOC' products. This rebrand will "elevate our comprehensive gaming portfolio to be more coherent and streamlined," says AOC. Moving along to consider the new products AOC has launched, there are five new curved monitors to consider, with VA technology screens ranging from 27, through 32, to 34-inches, all of which use 1000R display panels, offer a fast max refresh of 165Hz, and an attractive 3-sided borderless design.

The new monitors form the Agon by AOC Gaming G3 monitors series. This series is not a replacement for the subtler 1500R curved G2 series, but will complement it, explains AOC. As well as offering a compelling common spec (VA screen, 1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh, 1ms (MPRT) response, Motion Blur Reduction, G-Menu settings, Adaptive Sync support, Flicker Free and Low Blue Light modes) AOC presents a range in an appealing selection of sizes and FHD/QHD options.

In order to concisely sum up the key qualities of the new AOC CU34G3S, CQ32G3SU, C32G3AE, CQ27G3SU, and C27G3U I have put together a features, pricing and availability table (not including the common specs listed above), as below.

CU34G3S CQ32G3SU CQ32G3SU C32G3AE C27G3U Screen diagonal (inch) 34 31.5 27 31.5 27 Pixels 3440 x 1440 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Other Adjustable stand, 5W stereo speakers Adjustable stand, 5W stereo speakers Adjustable stand, 3W stereo speakers Basic tilt stand, 5W stereo speakers Adjustable stand, 3W stereo speakers Available Now Now Now September September Price £539.99 £329.99 £279.99 £319.99 £257.99

So, there you have quite an appealing lineup of new Agon by AOC Gaming monitors. The top-end CU34G3S (pictured directly above) is quite a lot more expensive than the others, but sets itself apart with the 34-inch 21:9 aspect ratio screen. Meanwhile, the pricing of the 31.5- and 27-inch models in QHD and FHD choices are pretty close. It seems to be the case that AOC thinks its FHD models will still appeal, as "achieving high framerates on a QHD resolution and above is a hard task for low/mid-tier PC setups".