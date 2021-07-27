Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Mini LED gaming monitor unveiled

About a week ago, HEXUS reported on Samsung's tease of the upcoming Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor. Now it has officially taken the wraps off this 49-inch monitor, featuring a 1000R curved Quantum Mini LED panel, boasting Quantum HDR 2000 VDE certification, and which it claims represents "the future of gaming". So, at last, we can have a look at the officially confirmed specs of this all-in PC gaming monitor. We have pricing and availability info too.

Starting with the display panel technology, Samsung employed its latest Quantum Mini LED tech to produce this outstanding screen. It says the VA curved display mixes "Quantum Mini LED display and Quantum HDR 2000" to immersive effect. Samsung clarifies that the display utilizes the same Mini LED technology built into its latest Neo QLED lineup. Mini LEDs are approx a/40th the height of conventional backlight LEDs, so it has been possible to implement 2,048 dimming zones for great contrast (minimum brightness levels are said to be as low as 0.0004nits. Additionally, the Quantum Matrix Technology delivers 12-bit gradation in light intensity. Finally, Quantum HDR 2000 offers a peak brightness of 2,000nits.

One can see here how retailers like Taobao got mixed up with the specs, describing this as a VESA Display HDR 2000 display in a pre-order retail page. At the time of writing, VESA still asserts there is no such certification level. This Samsung monitor is certified as being HDR 2000 capable by VDE (Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker).

Looking at some further screen specs, we can see that just like its 49-inch Odyssey G9 predecessor, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 features a 32:9 aspect ratio that offers Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD: 5,120×1,440 resolution) with a rapid, 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Users can make the most of the wide refresh rate on offer via Adaptive Sync on DP1.4 and HDMI2.1 VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) through HDMI 2.1 with Nvidia G-Sync Compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

As you would expect, Samsung has implemented its gaming tech here such as Black Equalizer, Low Input Lag Mode, Refresh Rate Optimizer, and the Super Arena Gaming UX. Other features here are a 2-port USB hub, a headphone socket, 52 colours and five lighting effect options, and a tilt/swivel adjustable stand (or use a 100x100 VESA mount).

Pre-orders of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 'G95NA' start on 29th July, with global availability from 9th August. Expect to pay your local equivalent of US$2,500.