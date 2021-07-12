vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Win one of three ASRock AMD AM4 motherboards

by Parm Mann on 12 July 2021, 09:01

Roll-up, roll-up, we've motherboards to be won! In partnership with ASRock, we're giving all our readers in the UK and Europe the chance to win a shiny AMD AM4 board that could be the perfect foundation on which to build a new PC.

Our first prize is the HEXUS Recommended X570 PG Velocita, and we're not stopping there as two runners-up will each receive a B550 PG Riptide!

Tasty looking, wouldn't you say? Answer the following question to enter our free prize draw, and remember to click through to Facebook for a second entry. Thanks for taking part and good luck!



Terms and Conditions

  • There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
  • The prize draw is open to eligible HEXUS readers in the UK and Europe aged 16 years or over.
  • The competition winner will be picked at random from all eligible entries that arrive by 09:00 London time on the closing date, August 9, 2021.
  • Only one entry is permitted per household per HEXUS entry form; second Facebook entries, if applicable, are permitted. Duplicate entries on either form will result in disqualification and no entrant may win more than one prize.
  • The winners will be notified via email by August 16, 2021. The winner must claim their prize within 7 days of the promoter sending notification. If the prize is unclaimed after this time, HEXUS reserves the right to offer the unclaimed prize to a substitute winner selected in accordance with these rules.
  • First prize is an ASRock X570 PG Velocita motherboard.
  • Second prize is an ASRock B550 PG Riptide motherboard.
  • Third prize is an ASRock B550 PG Riptide motherboard.
  • In the event that the prize offered is unavailable due to circumstances beyond our control, we reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater specification.
  • Prizes will ship to winners within 45 days of the draw, though we aim for sooner.
  • HEXUS and its partners are responsible for shipping within the criteria laid out and the winner is responsible for local taxes if applicable.
  • Prize draws are not open to employees of HEXUS and their affiliates, agencies, suppliers, sponsors and immediate families.
  • Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.
  • A list of previous competition winners is available at HEXUS.net/Competition_Winners.
  • A full GDPR declaration is available on this page.

HEXUS Forums :: 7 Comments

Posted by Rob_B - Mon 12 Jul 2021 09:18
..are these better than an A320?… ;D

Entered, cheers HEXUS folks!
Posted by Kovoet - Mon 12 Jul 2021 09:42
Thank you so much guys
Posted by [GSV]Trig - Mon 12 Jul 2021 10:01
No email yet, oh hang on, too early?
Posted by iworrall - Mon 12 Jul 2021 10:19
I've been looking for an X570 board! Entered
Posted by LeSWiS - Mon 12 Jul 2021 11:15
Nice! Entered!

