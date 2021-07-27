Microsoft Surface Duo 2 leak shows a triple camera setup

When the original Microsoft Duo became available to consumers, it was already considered rather long in the tooth with dated processor / camera specs. This factor, plus the rather extravagant pricing at launch, meant the foldable Surface phone probably didn't live up to its potential. Back in June, HEXUS reported on the rumoured launch of the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 for Sept/Oct this year. We didn't have much more info at the time other than that the revamped device would feature the latest and greatest components to offer a good all round 'flagship smartphone' experience in a dual screen form factor.

On Monday, Windows Central published some photos of a purported Microsoft Surface Duo 2 it had secured via a YouTuber called Tech Rat. The images are said to show a "near-final prototype" design. There are two major observations which can be made from the images; a major lozenge-shaped camera bump offers a triple camera setup, and the Surface Duo is going to be available in a choice of black and white finishes. Other tweaks picked up by Windows Central are that the dedicated fingerprint reader has probably been integrated into the power button, and that the USB-C port is centred on the right side of the opened device.

You can see the wedged camera protrusion at this angle

According to Windows Central, its sources have confirmed the Tech Rat images to be genuine. It has a little more info on the camera config too – it says that the trio of lenses are used for telephoto, ultra-wide angle, and standard views. Modern hardware complementing the enhanced camera system includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 5G, and NFC for wireless payments, according to the latest reports.

The original Surface Duo launched at quite a high price with its dated supporting hardware, which makes one wonder what Microsoft will decide with this thoroughly modern device come Sept/Oct. Hopefully there won't be a year's lag between unveiling and availability again…