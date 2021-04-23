vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

HEXUS Week In Review: Asus Ryzen laptops big and small

by Parm Mann on 23 April 2021, 16:01

Tags: ASUSTeK (TPE:2357), SCAN, AsRock

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeqil

Add to My Vault: x

LATEST REVIEWS

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713Q

Build a compelling CPU architecture and system integrators will come. That's certainly true of AMD Zen, which slowly but surely is proving pervasive in every ...

Asus ZenBook 13 OLED UM325S

It used to be the case that anyone looking for a high-quality laptop had to go with Intel Inside. Times have changed. Rival AMD now ...

Scan 3XS Gamer iCue RTX

Word on the grapevine is that Intel's next-generation Alder Lake processors could represent a return to form for the stumbling chip giant. There's hope on ...

ASRock Z590 Phantom Gaming Velocita

ASRock has started to build momentum around the Phantom Gaming (PG) range of motherboards that are now available for both leading AMD and Intel mainstream ...


THE WEEK'S HOTTEST NEWS

HEXUS Forums :: 0 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Log in to be the first to comment!