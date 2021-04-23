HEXUS Week In Review: Asus Ryzen laptops big and small

LATEST REVIEWS

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713Q Build a compelling CPU architecture and system integrators will come. That's certainly true of AMD Zen, which slowly but surely is proving pervasive in every ...

Asus ZenBook 13 OLED UM325S It used to be the case that anyone looking for a high-quality laptop had to go with Intel Inside. Times have changed. Rival AMD now ...

Scan 3XS Gamer iCue RTX Word on the grapevine is that Intel's next-generation Alder Lake processors could represent a return to form for the stumbling chip giant. There's hope on ...