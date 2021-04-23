HEXUS Week In Review: Asus Ryzen laptops big and small

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713Q
Build a compelling CPU architecture and system integrators will come. That's certainly true of AMD Zen, which slowly but surely is proving pervasive in every ...
Asus ZenBook 13 OLED UM325S
It used to be the case that anyone looking for a high-quality laptop had to go with Intel Inside. Times have changed. Rival AMD now ...
Scan 3XS Gamer iCue RTX
Word on the grapevine is that Intel's next-generation Alder Lake processors could represent a return to form for the stumbling chip giant. There's hope on ...
ASRock Z590 Phantom Gaming Velocita
ASRock has started to build momentum around the Phantom Gaming (PG) range of motherboards that are now available for both leading AMD and Intel mainstream ...
Details about AMD's low-power low-cost Van Gogh APU emerge
YouTuber reckons the laptop APU will ...
Discord decides to IPO, Microsoft Xbox deal rejected
It is currently rounding off a ...
AMD's Radeon driver adds major new features
Includes; AMD Link Windows streaming, choice ...
- Nvidia DLSS arrives for CoD: Warzone and Modern Warfare
- Microsoft DirectStorage for Windows works on PCIe 3.0 SSDs
- Cerebras 7nm WSE-2 processor packs in 2.6 trillion transistors
- Apple iMac and iPad Pro updated with M1 CPUs
- VESA denies existence of DisplayHDR 2000 spec tier
- Nvidia CEO on Arm buyout: "we'll still get the deal done in 2022"
- Asus TUF Dash F15 with GeForce RTX 3050 listed on Amazon