AMD's Radeon driver adds major new features

by Mark Tyson on 21 April 2021, 11:11

AMD has released a major revision of its Radeon Software graphics driver suite. With AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.4.1 users will benefit from a large number of new features and enhancements. Headlining additions to the driver are the new AMD Link Windows game streaming functionality, enhanced recording and streaming, expanded performance metrics and tuning, colour deficiency correction settings, Microsoft PlayReady AV1 support, AMD Crash Defender, a new UI, and customisable install options (full, minimal, driver only).

AMD Link for Windows is a free app which allows you to connect another Windows PC to play streamed games. AMD Link started off as a mobile app to control drivers before expanding to streaming games to mobile devices. Its latest incarnation makes it great for those with a powerful PC at home, say, and a less capable thin & light on the road.

Augmenting the above is the new AMD Link Game feature. This simply allows you to invite a Radeon GPU packing friend to enjoy games in local multiplayer or split screen mode. AMD Link supports configurable streaming options, with various bandwidth choices, up to 144fps, 5.1 surround sound audio, and low latency.

I feel that a good proportion of PC DIYers are minimalists who dislike bells, whistles and frills. For these folk welcome choices will be the new options of a full installation or a minimal installation with a streamlined user interface, or a small-footprint, driver-only installation.

System optimising and tweaking demons may appreciate the expanded performance metrics & tuning options in the latest driver. Moreover, users can now view both Radeon graphics and Ryzen processor performance metrics from a single location – a better overarching view.

In other changes, AMD has integrated all recording and streaming settings in a single tab of the UI. People with colour deficiencies should appreciate the protanopia, deuteranopia, and tritanopia customisations providing more vivid graphics to these users without any performance impact. Another small but welcome change is the addition of support for the Microsoft PlayReady AV1 open-source, royalty-free codec on AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards.

Lastly, AMD has added a stability feature called AMD Crash Defender. It is supposed to help systems 'stay alive' in crash situations, preserving data and even recovering in select scenarios. Users are encouraged to use this in conjunction with the AMD Bug Report Tool for user-submitted issues to AMD support.

AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.4.1 is available now.

Posted by jimbouk - Wed 21 Apr 2021 11:47
customisable install options (full, minimal, driver only).
An update finally worth getting. I know what I'm doing on my lunch break! :mrgreen:
Posted by philehidiot - Wed 21 Apr 2021 13:39
Indeed, I've tried so hard to keep my machine free of bloat (almost impossible with a million launchers) and then the GPU drivers include stuff I don't need or want. Having features included in every install which are of use to niche audiences (eg streaming) is just frustrating.
Posted by Gentle Viking - Wed 21 Apr 2021 15:39
Dunno what the hell happened to my computer, but i can not longer output H.264 or 265 files from my powerdirector17 without everything are speed up and laggy.
But if i use software encoding everything works fine.
I can also hardware encode and export in other formats.

Deleting windows updates and trying new drivers for the 5700XT have not worked for me, even tried to reinstall powerdirector 17

O and other software ( pinnacle studio ultimate ) it can hardware encode just fine and export H.264 or 265
Posted by philehidiot - Wed 21 Apr 2021 16:56
Have you tried driver cleaner to remove all traces of the drivers and then reinstall an old driver?


Most important new feature, optional removal of new features.
Posted by Corky34 - Wed 21 Apr 2021 17:58
I'm a little hesitant to post this as i don't want to be responsible for someone hosing their system, but i came across Radeon Software Slimmer yesterday if you wanted to go further than what AMD allow, seems to be developed by someone from Guru3D forums.

I've only had limited time with it and the built in help/linking to the github wiki saved a bit of guesswork, maybe you'll be interested in it but please don't blame me if something breaks. :)