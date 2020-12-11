vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

HEXUS Week In Review: GPUs march on with Radeon 6900 XT

by Parm Mann on 11 December 2020, 16:01

Tags: Palit, AMD (NYSE:AMD), Gigabyte (TPE:2376), NZXT

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaepwb

Add to My Vault: x

LATEST REVIEWS

Palit GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Dual OC

Ongoing stock shortages are such that the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti to buy is the one you can actually find. It's slim pickings out there, ...

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

Radeon has lagged behind Ryzen for nearly three years. Chief amongst the reasons for this state of affairs is the strength of competitor Nvidia, whose ...

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle OC

Graphics card launches have moved into top gear as Nvidia and AMD flesh out the premium end of the market with a slew of boards ...

NZXT Kraken X63 RGB

The commonality of AIO coolers sourced from a handful of OEMs all but ensures there's no such thing as a bad all-in-one. There's little to ...


THE WEEK'S HOTTEST NEWS

HEXUS Forums :: 0 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Log in to be the first to comment!