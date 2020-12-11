HEXUS Week In Review: GPUs march on with Radeon 6900 XT

Palit GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Dual OC
Ongoing stock shortages are such that the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti to buy is the one you can actually find. It's slim pickings out there, ...
AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
Radeon has lagged behind Ryzen for nearly three years. Chief amongst the reasons for this state of affairs is the strength of competitor Nvidia, whose ...
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle OC
Graphics card launches have moved into top gear as Nvidia and AMD flesh out the premium end of the market with a slew of boards ...
NZXT Kraken X63 RGB
The commonality of AIO coolers sourced from a handful of OEMs all but ensures there's no such thing as a bad all-in-one. There's little to ...
-
Ofcom says UK average fixed line broadband speed is 71.8Mbps
A decent improvement from 64.0Mbps reported ...
-
Retail listings confirm key AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile CPU specs
As expected, some Ryzen 5000H/5000U Series ...
-
Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond has lofty PC specs
VR game is a 170GB download, ...
- Raja Koduri teases Intel Xe HP GPUs
- Apple insiders say firm is testing CPUs with 32+ cores
- Chinese Quantum Computer claims 'Quantum Advantage'
- Apple AirPods Max wireless headphones launched
- Intel to hold two news conferences at CES 2021
- SK hynix announces its 176-Layer 4D NAND flash memory
- Facebook may be forced to sell off Instagram and WhatsApp