Intel to hold two news conferences at CES 2021

Intel has revealed its timetable of events for the CES 2021 virtual conference. The PC chip making giant has lined up three events; a news conference hosted by Gregory Bryant, another by Prof. Amnon Shashua, and a supplemental technology session about Mobileye from the Shashua.

As HEXUS readers aren't particularly interested in automotive AI, ADAS, and related technology from Mobileye, the news conference hosted by Bryant, Intel’s Client Computing Group EVP and GM, will be of greater interest. His event is called 'Do More with the Power of Computing' and will discuss how the transformative power of computing can be transformative for consumers and businesses.

Bryant will be joined by various other Intel executives on the virtual stage on Monday, 11th January 2021, at 1pm PST to talk specifically about how Intel is executing and driving innovation in process technology, packaging and architecture. Intel's news blog says that "Bryant and team will expand on how Intel is delivering for its customers as the company embraces the incredible growth opportunity this data revolution has created."

With CES being about consumers we should realistically hope for Bryant to talk about technologies coming to consumer desktop and laptop PCs. Intel products that we know of being on the verge of introduction as we enter 2021 are the Rocket Lake-S desktop processors, as well as the beefier Tiger Lake-H processors for laptops. It is possible that if partner designs featuring these processors aren't revealed on stage they will at least be teased by Intel partners later on during CES.

Earlier today we reported upon Raja Koduri's Xe GPU tease, and further info about the consumer-centric Xe-HPG would of course also be welcome at CES but doesn't look that likely given the conference outline.