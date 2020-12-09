Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond has lofty PC specs

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond launches shortly, on Saturday 12th Dec, and may be the most highly anticipated VR title since Half-Life: Alyx. The game is described as an action-packed, immersive VR experience set in World War II, and it boasts a deep single-player campaign bursting with authentic detail encompassing historic events on land, air, and sea.

Respawn's VR game for your PC you will require one of the following headsets to play; HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, or Valve Index. You might also expect some pretty hefty specs for such an experience, and if so you aren’t wrong, as well as your pricey HMD you are advised to come packing the following 'recommended' specs:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel i7 9700K equivalent or greater

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2080 equivalent or greater

Storage: 180GB available space

As noted by Polygon, the storage requirements are even greater to be able to install this game. Before you start your download you will need at least 340GB free it reports. The extra space is used for temp files and so on as you install the downloaded game. Finally, when the install is over the game files will take up approx 180GB. I'd use an SSD to store this behemoth.

Other requirements seem just as strenuous, with the 8C/16T Intel Core i7-9700K equivalent or greater requirement – you will be looking at a modern AMD Ryzen 7 to compete. Steam originally listed the GPU requirement as an Nvidia GeForce 'GTX' 2080, which has now been corrected to RTX 2080 or greater. You can check out any recent HEXUS graphics card review to find GPU alternatives that are equal or exceed the RTX 2080's capabilities. For example, if you haven't already checked it out, you can see how the RTX 2080 stacks up against AMD's latest and greatest Radeon RX 6900 XT if you have time, and you will see the RTX 2080 in mid-table in most of our tests.