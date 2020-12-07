Retail listings confirm key AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile CPU specs

Multiple retailer product pages detailing an array of Asus and Lenovo laptops with unannounced AMD Ryzen Mobile processors have been spotted online. The Ryzen 5000H/5000U Series of processors from AMD is expected to launch at CES 2021 but these product pages leave little to the imagination, with rather detailed specifications divulged.

Twitter-based tech news nugget miner Momomo_us found these European listings. You can see that quite a wide selection of models are going to come packing these processors, like Asus ZenBooks, as well as TUF and ROG Zephyrus gaming laptops. Lenovo seems to have prepared a mix of IdeaPad 5 and Flex 5 laptops with the new processors. From the leaked details I have put together a handy reference table. Please check below.

CPU (Arch) Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clocks H-Series Ryzen 9 5900HX (Zen 3) 8 / 16 3.3 / 4.6GHz Ryzen 9 5900HS (Zen 3) 8 / 16 3.1 / 4.5GHz Ryzen 7 5800H (Zen 3) ?/? ?/? Ryzen 5 5600H (Zen 3) 6 / 12 3.0 / 4.1GHz U-Series Ryzen 9 5800U (Zen 3) 8 / 16 2.0 / 4.4GHz Ryzen 7 5700U (Zen 2) 8 / 16 1.8 / -?GHz Ryzen 5 5600U (Zen 3) 6 / 12 2.3 / 4.3GHz Ryzen 5 5500U (Zen 2) 6 / 12 2.1 / 4.0GHz Ryzen 3 5300U (Zen 2) ?/? ?/?

The H-Series processors above typically use more power for greater performance and you will find these processor are configured to consume up to 35 or 45W at the high end. Meanwhile the U-Series is designed for thin and light machines and hybrids. These processors will typically be configured in the range of 15W to 25W TDP.

HEXUS has reported upon the Cezanne (CZN) and Lucienne (LCN) Mobile Processors previously (most recently on a Geekbench run in late November) but it is worth reminding readers that the former have Zen 3 cores, the latter Zen 2. Whichever you choose you will get faster clockspeeds than with the Ryzen 4000 Series mobile parts - and better IPC with Cezanne too. The built-in graphics are still Vega based and we will have to see how well they perform – but of course if you get a gaming laptop you will rely on the dGPU for high-performance 3D acceleration.

Incidentally, Tum Apisak uncovered an Asus ROG Zephyrus GX551QS Geekbench 5 score this weekend. This dual-screen laptop features a top end 8c/16T Ryzen 9 5900HX.

Signs are that AMD will do better in laptops in the coming year, with more high-end and gaming laptop wins. We expect to hear more about AMD's next gen Ryzen Mobile processors at CES 2021, and I'm sure partners like Asus and Lenovo will be keen to show off their devices too.