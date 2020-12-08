DeepCool Matrexx 40 Micro-ATX chassis unveiled

Cases, power, and cooling specialist DeepCool has designed a new chassis for those in the market for a Micro-ATX mini tower. Joining the Matrexx line, the new DeepCool Matrexx 40 sits snugly in the capacity and specs stakes, between the previously released Matrexx 30 (a small Micro ATX) and Matrexx 50 (up to EATX) models. However it inherits the distinctive front panel grooved styling from the smaller relative.

Starting from the outside, the aforementioned front panel is quite distinctive but workmanlike with a deep vertical grooved surface with a mesh behind, providing ample air flow from the front of the chassis. Along the top edge of the Matrexx 40 you will find the easy access I/O which provides one each of USB 3.0 type-A, USB 2.0, and HD Audio ports - as well as power/reset. The chassis measures 400 x 215 x 431mm and is mainly constructed from SECC steel, ABS plastic, and there is a tempered glass (left) side panel too. It weighs 5.2kg as provided.

Behind the front panel you can fit twin 140mm or 120mm fans or a radiator up to 280mm. Continuing with the topic of cooling, you can fit twin 140mm or 120mm exhaust fans in the top (or again a 280mm rad), and at the back there is room for a single fan up to 120mm.

Other dimensions that you have to pay attention to when considering this case are the max compatibility figures for the CPU cooler, GPU, drive capacity, etc. CPU coolers up to 165mm tall will be acceptable, as are graphics cards up to 320mm in length, and PSUs (under the cover) up to 160mm long. For storage you have a removable double cage for 3.5- or 2.5-inch drives in the bottom compartment, and you can fit a pair of 2.5-inch drives behind the motherboard tray too.

Expect to pay around €50 for the DeepCool Matrexx 40 Micro-ATX chassis when it hits retailers in the not-too-distant future.