HEXUS Week In Review: Gladius R7, MP400 NVMe and Pure Loop 280mm

PCSpecialist Gladius R7
Nvidia may have experienced the odd bump or two in bringing GeForce RTX 3080 to retail, but such issues have done little to dampen the ...
Corsair MP400 NVMe SSD (4TB)
Most of the recent solid-state storage (SSD) news has centred on hugely fast drives touting the PCIe 4.0 interface available on the latest AMD motherboard ...
be quiet! Pure Loop 280mm
be quiet! is returning to the liquid-cooling scene with its first new all-in-ones since the 2017 Silent Loop. The new range, dubbed Pure Loop, is ...
Asus GeForce RTX 3090 TUF Gaming OC
Though not offering the on-paper value of its RTX 3080 sibling, the £1,500 RTX 3090 remains king of the performance hill, providing 10-15 percent more ...
-
AMD Infinity Cache patent hints at RDNA 2 secret sauce
Sizeable unified cache will minimise drawbacks ...
-
AMD CPU share over 25 per cent in latest Steam Hardware Survey
Meanwhile VR headset growth has stagnated. ...
-
Intel Alder Lake-S hybrid desktop CPU with 16C/32T spotted
But the new chip appears to ...
- Nvidia RTX 3070's GPU pictured in factory validation line
- Intel Fab 42 now ready to pump out leading edge products
- Nvidia RTX A6000 and A40 target pro artists, designers, engineers
- SK hynix launches industry's first DDR5 DRAM modules
- Nvidia CEO says RTX 3080/90 "demand will outstrip all supply"
- Intel confirms Rocket Lake-S is coming in Q1 2021
- Dell expands UltraSharp professional monitor portfolio