HEXUS Week In Review: Gladius R7, MP400 NVMe and Pure Loop 280mm

LATEST REVIEWS

PCSpecialist Gladius R7 Nvidia may have experienced the odd bump or two in bringing GeForce RTX 3080 to retail, but such issues have done little to dampen the ...

Corsair MP400 NVMe SSD (4TB) Most of the recent solid-state storage (SSD) news has centred on hugely fast drives touting the PCIe 4.0 interface available on the latest AMD motherboard ...

be quiet! Pure Loop 280mm be quiet! is returning to the liquid-cooling scene with its first new all-in-ones since the 2017 Silent Loop. The new range, dubbed Pure Loop, is ...