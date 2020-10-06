vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Intel Alder Lake-S hybrid desktop CPU with 16C/32T spotted

by Mark Tyson on 6 October 2020, 13:31

Tags: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Twitter tech detective Tum Apisak has unearthed an Intel Alder Lake-S CPU listing within the SiSoft Sandra benchmarks results database. To make sure you are up to speed, Alder Lake-S will be Intel's 12th gen desktop processors, following the 11th gen Rocket Lake-S which is due in the coming months, and will be the first to be designed as a hybrid CPUs, so it is very interesting to see evidence of them being tested at this early stage.

The SiSoft Sandra entry provides some interesting clues, but in other ways confounds expectations. However, one might expect a certain amount of data misreporting in tools like Sandra where processors are extremely new and different.

Form the results listing the Intel Alder Lake-S hybrid desktop CPU appears to have the following key qualities:

  • 16 cores and 32 threads
  • 1.38GHz clock speed
  • 10x 1.25MB L2 caches, 30MB L3 cache

Intel confirmed that it was advancing to a hybrid architecture for Alder Lake during its Architecture Day 2020 webcast in August. Thus we expect the 16C Alder Lake-S in the SiSoft Sandra result to feature a mix of eight 'big' high-performance cores, and eight 'small' high-efficiency cores. These will be speedy Golden Cove (big) and low power Gracemont (small) cores, respectively. Sandra sometimes lists this CPU as a 24T part - this indicates that the Gracemont cores don't offer Hyperthreading.

Looking at the cache amounts it seems common to speculate that the eight big cores will get 1.25MB L2 cache each, while the small cores will be clustered and share caches.

Other platform features which are expected to arrive with Alder Lake-S and its LGA 1700 socket platform are; DDR5 RAM support, and PCIe 5.0 support. These features are not evidenced in the SiSoft Sandra records at this time.

Sources: Tum Apisak, TechPowerUp, VideoCardz

HEXUS Forums :: 13 Comments

Posted by six_tymes - Tue 06 Oct 2020 13:49
do I need a new workstation? yes, mine if 8 years old. do want one of these, yes, but I wish it had DDR5. uggghhh, have to wait another year…
Posted by kompukare - Tue 06 Oct 2020 14:25
six_tymes
do I need a new workstation? yes, mine if 8 years old. do want one of these, yes, but I wish it had DDR5. uggghhh, have to wait another year…
Replied without reading the article?
Alder Lake is meant to be DDR5 by all account as mentioned in the article and the Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alder_Lake_(microprocessor)
Also somewhat doubt that a 8C+8C BIG.little type CPU is be best fit for a workstation.
Posted by edmundhonda - Tue 06 Oct 2020 14:30
Even with DDR5, this is going to be a desktop part with dual channel only, so anything DDR4 with quad channel (you know, a workstation platform) will stomp it on pure bandwidth.

kompukare
Also somewhat doubt that a 8C+8C BIG.little type CPU is be best fit for a workstation.

Lakefield tells us that big.LITTLE isn't best fit for anything outside of mobile.
Posted by LSG501 - Tue 06 Oct 2020 14:54
kompukare
Also somewhat doubt that a 8C+8C BIG.little type CPU is be best fit for a workstation.
Yeah I just don't get the ‘logic’ in this approach on a desktop, it's not like current cpu's are excessively power hungry when in low power states either.

I can understand the idea for laptops and tablets because they do need power efficiency but desktops are plugged in to a power supply lol.

Having said that I am curious about ‘real performance’ on desktop just to see how it stands up against AMD etc.
Posted by JayN - Tue 06 Oct 2020 16:13
What are the extra 500 pins doing?

