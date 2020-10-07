Dell expands UltraSharp professional monitor portfolio

Dell has expanded its well regarded UltraSharp Monitor portfolio with three new entrants. Probably the star among the new hopefuls is the Dell UltraSharp 32 HDR PremierColor Monitor (UP3221Q). Dell claims this monitor is the world’s first professional monitor with a 2K mini-LED display.

The UP3221Q is a 31.5-inch IPS display with 4K resolution. Somewhat confusingly, the '2K' mentioned in the intro, and highlighted by Dell, is a reference to the number of backlight dimming zones. Localised dimming helps boost image contrast, with the panel being able to completely switch off the backlight over multiple zones to provide dense blacks. More zones are better for finer detail and Dell says that the UP3221Q is the first pro monitor to use this display panel.

Professional monitors have to live up to the more stringent demands of content creators that usually rely on them. Hence this monitor provides wide colour support with DCI-P3 colour coverage at 99.8 per cent, as well as VESA DisplayHDR 1000 support. Helping users verify and calibrate the monitor as required, the UP3221Q is also the world's first 31.5-inch professional monitor with a built-in Calman Powered colorimeter, says Dell.

Other key features of the Dell UltraSharp UP3221Q are its; DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and two USB 3.2 ports, adjustable stand (VESA mounting option), PbP modes, and advanced anti-glare polariser. A full PDF data sheet for the Dell UltraSharp UP3221Q is available here, which is useful as I couldn't find an official product page at the time of writing.

This professional monitor is said to become available from 5th Nov worldwide, priced at US$4,999.

The other new UltraSharp monitors

Two more UltraSharp monitors were announced alongside the above. These are aimed at desk-centric professionals who frequently work with spreadsheets and data-driven tasks. While they boast respectable colour accuracy figures the strengths of these monitors lies in the balance between comfort and functionality.

More specifically, the Dell UltraSharp 24 USB-C Hub Monitor (U2421E) is a 24-inch monitor with 16:10 aspect ratio which is the first in Dell's lineup to boast ComfortView Plus – "a built-in, TÜV Rheinland-certified Hardware Low Blue Light solution that maintains colour accuracy on the screen and minimizes blue light emission to optimize eye comfort". For greater screen space and immersion, Dell recommends the Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor (U3421WE) with WQHD resolution, 95 per cent DCI-P3 colour coverage plus a three sided frameless design.

The UltraSharp 24 USB-C Hub Monitor (U2421E) is available now worldwide, starting at US$449.99. Dell's UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor (U3431WE) is available on 1st Dec 2020 worldwide, starting at US$1,199.99.