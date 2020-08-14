HEXUS Week In Review: Deepcool CL500 and Philips 558M1RY

Deepcool CL500
We're accustomed to seeing manufacturers make outlandish claims when marketing their products, so it is nice to see Deepcool take a more modest approach with ...
Philips Momentum 558M1RY
There are many ways to go when choosing a high-end gaming monitor. Some favour the fastest possible refresh rate, you might prefer the immersion of ...
PCSpecialist Vector T9A-R
Nvidia's renewed focus on RTX Studio workstations has been met with positive acclaim from the UK's premier system integrators. We've recently had the opportunity to ...
Scan 3XS RTX Studio Pro T1128T
Most folks' predictions for 2020 have gone out the window. These are times the likes of which most of us have never before experienced, yet ...
Nuvia 'clean-sheet CPU design' performance previewed
Compares the Nuvia Phoenix CPU against ...
AMD patent suggests it is looking closely at hybrid CPU designs
It proposes mixing "high-feature," and "low-feature" ...
Media Workstations launches dual-socket Epyc a-X2P luggable
This dual-socket AMD Epyc 7002 machine ...
- Toshiba exits laptop making business after 35 years
- Intel takes wraps off its 10nm SuperFin technology
- Microsoft Surface Duo smartphone available 10th Sept
- Microsoft Xbox Series S confirmed by controller package
- Cyberpunk 2077 developers detail weapons and lifepaths
- Intel touts optimised-for-gaming Xe-HPG GPUs with ray tracing
- EA Access will arrive on Steam shortly
Ready for another awesome competition? In partnership with the good folk at Scan Computers, we're giving our fabulous readers in the UK and Europe the ...
Competition closing date: 4 September 2020, 22:00
It's that time again! For our latest HEXUS giveaway, we've teamed up with Seagate to give all our wonderful readers in the UK and Europe ...
Competition closing date: 14 September 2020, 22:00