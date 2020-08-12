AMD Ryzen 5000 APUs (Cezanne) spotted in benchmarks

Some purported next gen AMD Ryzen APUs have been spotted in the SiSoft Sandra benchmarks database. Twitter-based PC hardware leakster RoGame found the entries which he reckons indicate the software has been used to test AMD 'Cezanne' APUs engineering samples for laptops.

Cezanne, as the successor to Renoir is expected to upgrade the APU design's CPU cores from 7nm Zen 2 to the 7nm Zen 3 architecture. Unfortunately this leak adds weight to the expectation that AMD will stick with the Vega GPU architecture in these SoCs.

RoGame's benchmark data shows only the GPU data portion for these mysterious processors. It is surmised that Cezanne will feature up to 8 Vega CUs, 512 shaders, for its onboard graphics functionality. The leaked data indicates a 1,850MHz GPU clock.

If you look at the image above, there have been five SiSoft Sandra graphics tests completed on the CZN APU. All the results are (single digits percent) better than the current Ryzen 7 4800U (which also packs 8 Vega CUs but maxes out at 1,750MHz) except for the memory bandwidth. RoGame shared a Sandra link to provide this comparison. The obvious reason for the bandwidth blip is that the Renoir APU is paired with LPDDR4X-4266 memory while the Cezanne test laptop features DDR3.

Cezanne APUs are expected to arrive first in laptops starting in 2021. They will likely be known as the AMD Ryzen 5000U/H series. Desktop Renoir, the Ryzen 4000 G series, has only recently been launched and is currently only officially available to system integrators - so one might expect it to be a year before desktop Cezanne arrives.

As always, please consume this leaky news with a pinch of salt.