vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

AMD Ryzen 5000 APUs (Cezanne) spotted in benchmarks

by Mark Tyson on 12 August 2020, 11:11

Tags: AMD (NYSE:AMD)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaenlp

Add to My Vault: x

Some purported next gen AMD Ryzen APUs have been spotted in the SiSoft Sandra benchmarks database. Twitter-based PC hardware leakster RoGame found the entries which he reckons indicate the software has been used to test AMD 'Cezanne' APUs engineering samples for laptops.

Cezanne, as the successor to Renoir is expected to upgrade the APU design's CPU cores from 7nm Zen 2 to the 7nm Zen 3 architecture. Unfortunately this leak adds weight to the expectation that AMD will stick with the Vega GPU architecture in these SoCs.

RoGame's benchmark data shows only the GPU data portion for these mysterious processors. It is surmised that Cezanne will feature up to 8 Vega CUs, 512 shaders, for its onboard graphics functionality. The leaked data indicates a 1,850MHz GPU clock.

If you look at the image above, there have been five SiSoft Sandra graphics tests completed on the CZN APU. All the results are (single digits percent) better than the current Ryzen 7 4800U (which also packs 8 Vega CUs but maxes out at 1,750MHz) except for the memory bandwidth. RoGame shared a Sandra link to provide this comparison. The obvious reason for the bandwidth blip is that the Renoir APU is paired with LPDDR4X-4266 memory while the Cezanne test laptop features DDR3.

Cezanne APUs are expected to arrive first in laptops starting in 2021. They will likely be known as the AMD Ryzen 5000U/H series. Desktop Renoir, the Ryzen 4000 G series, has only recently been launched and is currently only officially available to system integrators - so one might expect it to be a year before desktop Cezanne arrives.

As always, please consume this leaky news with a pinch of salt.

HEXUS Forums :: 10 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by Tabbykatze - Wed 12 Aug 2020 11:17
Hopefully they make the switch to RDNA for the Zen 4 SKUs, Vega has been great and has held its own but if RDNA is as good as some/AMD are making it out to be, needs to be used more.
Posted by sykobee - Wed 12 Aug 2020 11:43
Rembrandt is supposedly the RDNA2 APU for higher end purposes.

Van Gogh in the lower-end as well (can't have dGPU attached, has to rely in iGPU for everything, so this is a low-power, wide-GPU, APU for mobile, embedded, etc).
Posted by edmundhonda - Wed 12 Aug 2020 13:46
Given how AMD's been cascading new tech desktop first, this is well out of sequence, isn't it?

Even weirder that they're prepping Zen3/Vega APUs for mobile when the two consoles are Zen2/RDNA2 APUs this year; surely you'd want to utilise what you've learnt on those.
Posted by DanceswithUnix - Wed 12 Aug 2020 14:12
edmundhonda
Given how AMD's been cascading new tech desktop first, this is well out of sequence, isn't it?

Not half as out of sequence as using DDR3. I mean, come on. Though to be fair, if they are squeezing 22.45GB/sec out of DDR3 then I applaud their efforts :D
Posted by deksman2 - Wed 12 Aug 2020 14:24
Tabbykatze
Hopefully they make the switch to RDNA for the Zen 4 SKUs, Vega has been great and has held its own but if RDNA is as good as some/AMD are making it out to be, needs to be used more.

Actually, AMD created ‘enhanced Vega’ for Renoir.
Efficiency and performance-wise it's actually comparable to existing Navi GPU's.
When you think about it, AMD managed to enhance Vega cores by 56%. About 16% of this performance came from clock increases (roughly 30% increase in clocks), whereas the rest (40%) came from architectural improvements to Vega (and some of these enhancements will be used in RDNA 2).

If AMD transitions to RDNA for Zen 4, they will need to use RDNA 2 (which comes with 50% more performance per watt) to see a higher performance uplift (that, and more CU's).
To be fair existing Vega would also be excellent if AMD decided not to remove CU's… but its possible Zen 3 will feature enhanced Vega with more CU's (who knows).

SEE NEWER »