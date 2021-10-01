vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

HEXUS Week In Review: Corsair Xeneon 32QHD165 and WD Red SN700

by Parm Mann on 1 October 2021, 16:01

Tags: Corsair, WD (NYSE:WDC), PC Specialist, EVGA

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeq7k

Add to My Vault: x

LATEST REVIEWS

Corsair Xeneon 32QHD165

Be it gaming, streaming or content creation, Corsair wants to be at the centre of your desktop experience. The firm has slowly but surely ventured ...

WD Red SN700 SSD (1TB)

Storage giant WD splits its eponymous internal solid-state drives (SSDs) into six recognisable families. Performance is taken care of by various speedy drives under the ...

PCSpecialist Infinity LC

Putting together a new PC in 2021 requires a whole lot of patience. Stock shortages are such that a lot of your time would be ...

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming

Issues affecting supply of high-end PC hardware continue to plague the industry as we move into Q4 2021. There's some light at the end of ...


THE WEEK'S HOTTEST NEWS



UNMISSABLE COMPETITIONS

COMPETITION: Win a WD_Black SSD bundle

Who doesn't love a nice speedy SSD? We sure do, so for our latest giveaway we've teamed up with the lovely people at WD to ...


Competition closing date: 11 October 2021, 09:00

HEXUS Forums :: 0 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Log in to be the first to comment!