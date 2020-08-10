Media Workstations launches dual-socket Epyc a-X2P luggable

US systems maker Media Workstations has launched a new series of portable AMD Ryzen powered workstations. The Media Workstations a-XP series may be portable but, in the firm's own words, whichever you may consider, "this is no laptop". These systems are much more like the luggables of old and even incorporate a suitcase handle and the spiral cable between system and keyboard certainly harks back to a bygone era.

Media Workstations a-XP

So, why are these Media Workstations a-XP series so hefty? Of course it is because they are stuffed with top-end workstation PC gear. These systems start with the a-XP base model with an AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X, 32GB RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super (PNY brand AIC) with built-in 17.3-inch FHD screen. Users can configure any of the AMD Threadripper portfolio with his base model a-XP, up to an Nvidia Titan RTX, as well as lashings of RAM and storage.

Media Workstations a-X2P

If you require the power of an AMD Epyc CPU then the specs can get loftier still. Media Workstations is offering both single-socket and dual-socket portable Epyc workstations, the a-X1P and a-X2P, respectively.

The maximum configuration of the a-X2P is rather eye watering, as is the price of course. Check out the bullet pointed max specs below:

2 × AMD Epyc 7742

2 × 64 cores, 2 × 128 threads, 2.25GHz, 512MB cache, 225W

2TB (16 × 128GB) DDR4-2666 (PC21300) ECC LR-DIMM

2 × Samsung SSD 983 DCT in a RAID array

2 × 1.92 TB (3,000MB/s read, 1,400MB/s write, 2,733TBW)

3 × HGST Ultrastar DC SS530 in a RAID array

3 × 3.2TB (12GB/s SAS)

2 × Nvidia Tesla V100 with 32GB HBM each

6 × 24-inch HD displays

Total price: $115,746 (including taxes)

Weight: 40 to 50lbs (up to 22.6kg)

In addition to the above, it must be mentioned that the a-X2P includes a 100Gbit/s Ethernet and InfiniBand controller from Mellanox, and a total of 6.4TB Intel Optane memory. Buyers get a five year warranty.

Source: Media Workstations via ComputerBase.de

The XMG Ultra 17 - a more modest 'laptop' tested by der8auer

If you like the idea of a portable powerhouse but the above is a bit too much (looking at power/price/portability considerations) you might have eyed the XMG Ultra 17. On Friday, OC expert der8auer checked out this machine, tested it and took it to pieces.

The tech specs of the above laptop include up to a;

17.3-inch Ultra HD IPS | G-Sync | 100 per cent Adobe RGB screen

Intel Core i9-10900K | 3.7 - 5.3GHz socketed processor

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super | 8GB GDDR6

128 GB DDR4 RAM | 3200MHz

This machine weighs approx 7kg with its twin PSU bricks.

You can configure the XMG Ultra 17 at this link and it is available from €2,728.44 inc VAT and EU-wide shipping, starting from September.