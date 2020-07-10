vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: Ryzen XT, Castle 280EX and Kioxia Exceria

by Parm Mann on 10 July 2020, 16:01

Kioxia Exceria NVMe 1TB SSD

AMD has pushed forward the adoption of super-fast storage by enabling PCIe 4.0 on X570 and B550 chipsets. Offering close to 8GB/s bandwidth from a ...

Deepcool Castle 280EX

Deepcool is expanding its portfolio of all-in-one liquid coolers with the introduction of the Castle 280EX. Priced at £125, the new addition slots in between ...

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 7 3800XT

AMD lifted the wraps off a trio of Ryzen XT processors last month. The new range comprises Ryzen 5 3600XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen ...

Gigabyte G32QC

We were pleasantly surprised by the first crop of premium Aorus gaming monitors, so when parent company Gigabyte announced plans to augment the range with ...


COMPETITION: Win a Palit GeForce RTX 2070 Super GP Premium

Wanting to add a bit more oomph to your PC gaming experience? Then we have just the competition for you! In partnership with our friends ...


Competition closing date: 3 August 2020, 22:00

