HEXUS Week In Review: Ryzen XT, Castle 280EX and Kioxia Exceria

Kioxia Exceria NVMe 1TB SSD
AMD has pushed forward the adoption of super-fast storage by enabling PCIe 4.0 on X570 and B550 chipsets. Offering close to 8GB/s bandwidth from a ...
Deepcool Castle 280EX
Deepcool is expanding its portfolio of all-in-one liquid coolers with the introduction of the Castle 280EX. Priced at £125, the new addition slots in between ...
AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 7 3800XT
AMD lifted the wraps off a trio of Ryzen XT processors last month. The new range comprises Ryzen 5 3600XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen ...
Gigabyte G32QC
We were pleasantly surprised by the first crop of premium Aorus gaming monitors, so when parent company Gigabyte announced plans to augment the range with ...
Nimbus Data shares pricing for its 50TB and 100TB ExaDrive SSDs
These 3.5-inch (SATA or SAS drives) ...
HyperX Alloy Elite 2 mechanical gaming keyboard launched
This new full size steel framed ...
Fraunhofer HHI releases state-of-the-art H.266/VVC codec
Improved compression results in same visual ...
- Ubisoft Forward: Watch Dogs 2 PC a giveaway during the showcase
- Samsung: a-BN a very important new 2D insulator material
- Qualcomm announces the 3.1GHz Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Phanteks Eclipse P500A premium PC chassis announced
- Arm shifts strategy away from IoT with double divestment
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra live images leaked
- Atari VCS orders guaranteed to be fulfilled before Christmas
