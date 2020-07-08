Phanteks Eclipse P500A premium PC chassis announced

PC chassis and cooling specialist Phanteks has launched the latest addition to its Eclipse series of PC cases, as well as a line of new PWM fans. The new Phanteks Eclipse P500A chassis is headlined as a new mid-tower addition to the high airflow performance Eclipse lineup. Meanwhile the new Phanteks SK series PWM fans feature nine blades for high airflow and quiet operation, with a DRGB option. The P500A isn't a replacement for the P400/A but rather a premium rather than a mainstream option.

Phanteks describes the Eclipse P500A as a premium offering (price matrix later) which majors on airflow and style. The new design brings onboard the same Ultra-Fine Performance mesh front panel as the award winning P400A and P300A cases which balance airflow with dust ingress prevention. There is a tempered glass window at the left side, which can show off your vertically mounted (option) GPU, and on the front you have access to a USB-C gen2 port, 2x USB 3.0, Microphone/Headphone, Power Button, (and LED Mode Button, and LED Colour Button on D-RGB models).

Opening up the P500A, builders will find a versatile interior layout offering high-end features such as extensive air/water cooling solution (supporting up to 420 mm radiators). The plethora of options includes up to 7x 120mm or 6x 140mm fan mounts, as well as radiators front/top and bottom. Depending on the Eclipse P500A chassis model you buy you will get either 2x 140mm fans or 3x 120mm D-RGB 140mm front fans pre-installed.

If you need plenty of storage, this chassis can fit up to 10 HDDs plus 3 SSDs. Maximum compatibility for CPU coolers is 190mm, for GPU length is 435mm, and PSU length is 195/250mm depending if you use the 4x HDD bottom bracket.

Dual system ready

Interestingly Phanteks is selling a Dual System ITX bracket so you can make the P500A into a dual-system supporting chassis. The kit comes with a special bracket and riser cable but it is recommended you buy the Phanteks Revolt X power supply to power twin systems from one unit. The other motherboard in your system can be an E-ATX, ATX, micro-ATX, or mini-ITX of your choice.

Overall the chassis measures 240 x 510 x 505mm and weighs in at 8kg unpopulated.

Phanteks sent HEXUS the following indicative pricing list, which I've reproduced below. These products will be available to purchase this month, we have been told.

Chassis:

P500A (Base model, Black) - $99.99 / €99.90 / £94.99

P500A D-RGB (Black) - $129.99 / €129.90 / £119.99

P500A D-RGB (White) - $129.99 / €129.90 / £119.99

