HyperX Alloy Elite 2 mechanical gaming keyboard launched

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, has written to HEXUS today to announce the arrival of its new HyperX Alloy Elite 2 mechanical gaming keyboard. In summary this is a full sized keyboard with traditional separate QWERTY, directional arrow, and numpad sections, which offers HyperX mechanical switches, RGB NGENUITY backlighting, dedicated media keys and volume wheel, and a sturdy steel frame.

As the successor to the popular Alloy Elite, this new version's biggest change seems to be in the keycap design. The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 feature what are called 'pudding keycaps'. These are named after the popular dessert which we call Crème Caramel in the UK but I remember living in Taiwan they would be called 'pudding' (but pronounced a bit like 'budding', as in the popular drink 'budding nai cha' - pudding milk tea). As per this sweet treat the top of the pudding keycap is dark, and these keys feature a distinct line and the translucent area below. This makes the RGB LEDs beneath the keys, with five levels of brightness, particularly striking.

HyperX uses its own keys and you have only once choice of feel - HyperX Red. Regular PC component pickers will be aware that 'red' switches are linear, with no audible/tactile bump indicating actuation. They are supposed to be quick and quiet for gamers but often typists prefer a key with a positive actuation level click. HyperX Red switches have an operating force of 45g, an actuation point of 1.8mm, a total travel distance of 3.8mm, and a very long claimed lifespan - 80 million keystrokes.

On the top right of the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 you can see media keys which consist of 'transport' type keys, plus a volume mute button. To the right of these is a quick access scroll wheel used to control volume. Other features worth mentioning are; the solid steel frame, mix of RGB light bar and per-key RGB lighting (easily controlled via HyperX NGENUITY software), 100 per cent Anti-Ghosting, and N-Key rollover a captive braided USB 2.0 cable which is 1.8m long, a USB 2.0 pass-through port, and multi-platform compatibility. Physically this keyboard measures 444 x 174 x 37.4mm and weight a smidgeon over 1.5kg.

The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 mechanical gaming keyboard is available now for €159.99/ £139.99 MSRP through HyperX's Online Shop and its network of retail and e-tail outlets.