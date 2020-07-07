Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra live images leaked

Some purported real-world photos, not renders, of a purported Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra have been shared on social media. JimmyIsPromo shared a couple of shots showing the front face of the device, and two of the rear - one highlighting the rear camera array section.

As 9to5 Google reports, these real-life images look authentic as Samsung accidentally published renders of a bronze version of the Note20 Ultra just a few days ago on its official Russian site. Significant design choices spotted in these images are that; the front camera punch hole is smaller, the S Pen holster and loudspeaker appear to have been moved to the left side of the device, the camera bump is quite significant, and there is still no 3.5mm headphone jack.

Key unconfirmed specs of the Note20 Ultra are as follows:

6.9-inch Quad HD+ dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display

120Hz refresh rate screen

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ or Samsung Exynos 992 SoC, depending upon region

12GB RAM / 256GB or 512GB of storage

108MP + 12MP + 13MP Triple cameras

4,500 - 5,000mAh battery

5G support

S Pen

Moving onto the launch date, Korea's ETNews reckons it knows about the timings. The site asserts that Samsung Note 20 Series will launch at the Unpacked event on 5th August. The Note20 will be presented alongside the standard Note20 and possibly a Note20 Lite, it is thought. Other Samsung flagships appearing at Unpacked will include the Galaxy Fold 2, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G - all these phones are 5G devices.

Eager purchasers will have to wait until Friday 21st August for the Note20 series to actually start to be available, says ETNews. That particular date is for the domestic market, South Korea, so one can't be certain about Europe/America launch timings, for example.