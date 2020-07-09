AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX photo surfaces

AMD launched its 64C/128T, 7nm Ryzen Threadripper 3990X back in November last year, and it currently sits at the top of the Threadripper 3000 product stack. The processor was heralded as the world's first 64-core HEDT chip, and this 280W beastie features 256MB of L3 cache, and quad channel memory configurations up to 256GB of DDR4-3200 RAM. In the HEXUS review of the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X, published in Feb, the editor noted that the processor's RAM support was comparatively paltry, compared to the latest Epyc line, which can support 8 channel RAM and up to 4TB. Now it looks like a third gen Threadripper Pro chip(s) is on the way to bridge that chasm.

A ChipHell forum user posted the image above, which has since been removed but was saved for posterity by various sites such as VideoCardz and Hardware Luxx. The picture didn't come with any description but there are various rumours about its features, especially as a 'Pro' suffixed Threadripper part.

Rumours suggest the AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX will feature the same core config of 64C/128T as its non-Pro sibling, mentioned in the intro. Major improvements are expected to come in other key aspects of the chip design though. For example rumours point to the Threadripper Pro 3995WX boasting eight memory channels, as well as support for a much greater amount of memory - up to 2TB.

To make use of its extended features users will need an 'sTRX8' socket motherboard, another expense, and we don't know how much these AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3000 processors will be as yet.

Last but not least, everything should become clear on the expected launch date of these Threadripper Pro processor(s) and supporting sockets/chipsets, said to be Tuesday 14th July. That is exactly a week after the AMD Ryzen 9 3000XT series launch.