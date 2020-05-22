HEXUS Week In Review: 10th Gen Core under the spotlight

Scan 3XS Vengeance XTi
The fact that Intel's best-ever mainstream processor has been met with lukewarm reception is testament to the shock waves that AMD Ryzen has sent through ...
MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Carbon WiFi
24 chips rolled off the Intel 10th Gen Core line a couple of weeks ago. Chief amongst them is the Core i9-10900K, representing the first ...
Intel Core i9-10900K and Core i5-10600K
Announced on April 30, Intel is today letting loose a wide range of 10th Gen Core processors. Built to proliferate the mainstream market, 24 chips ...
Corsair iCue H115i RGB Pro XT
To say that Corsair has led the charge for all-in-one liquid coolers would be something of an understatement. Working with key ODMs to bring the ...
-
UK's Archer supercomputer hacked to mine crypto
Cryptocurrency (Monero) mining malware discoveries result ...
-
Intel Xe DG1 GPU packing system tested in Geekbench
It pales in comparison to the ...
-
Dyson takes the wraps off its cancelled N526 electric car
2.6 ton vehicle was a 7 ...
- AMD partners launch their B550 chipset motherboards
- GPD Win Max gaming laptop busts crowdfunding goal on day 1
- Samsung outs Galaxy Book S with Intel Lakefield CPU
- Gigabyte confirms Ryzen 1X00 AF X570 motherboard support
- Microsoft Surface Duo: purported specs leak
- SD Express 8.0 enables up to 3,940MB/s transfers
- G.Skill Trident Z Royal RAM pushed to DDR4-6666
To celebrate the launch of its award-winning Pure Base 500DX chassis, German manufacturer be quiet! is giving away three such enclosures in your choice of ...
Competition closing date: 29 May 2020, 22:00