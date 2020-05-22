vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: 10th Gen Core under the spotlight

by Parm Mann on 22 May 2020, 16:01

Tags: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Corsair, SCAN, MSI, be-quiet

Scan 3XS Vengeance XTi

The fact that Intel's best-ever mainstream processor has been met with lukewarm reception is testament to the shock waves that AMD Ryzen has sent through ...

MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Carbon WiFi

24 chips rolled off the Intel 10th Gen Core line a couple of weeks ago. Chief amongst them is the Core i9-10900K, representing the first ...

Intel Core i9-10900K and Core i5-10600K

Announced on April 30, Intel is today letting loose a wide range of 10th Gen Core processors. Built to proliferate the mainstream market, 24 chips ...

Corsair iCue H115i RGB Pro XT

To say that Corsair has led the charge for all-in-one liquid coolers would be something of an understatement. Working with key ODMs to bring the ...


COMPETITION: Win one of three be quiet! Pure Base 500DX chassis

To celebrate the launch of its award-winning Pure Base 500DX chassis, German manufacturer be quiet! is giving away three such enclosures in your choice of ...


Competition closing date: 29 May 2020, 22:00

