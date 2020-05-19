Microsoft Surface Duo: purported specs leak

Earlier this month Microsoft's Chief Product Officer of Windows and Devices, Panos Panay, penned a blog post about launching Windows 10X on single-screen devices. This news piece might have been crafted to soften the disappointment felt due to the revelation that Microsoft's Surface foldables, and similar partner designs, won't make it this year. We were previously expecting them in the run up to Xmas / New Year.

Windows 10X and associated dual-screen hardware development (like the Surface Neo) may have stalled, partly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, we have seen from various leaks and in-the-wild spottings, that the Android-powered Surface Duo mobile is quite a long way through its development phase and is being extensively tested in the real-world.

Just ahead of the weekend Windows Central published new details and what it claimed to be the final specs of the upcoming Surface Duo. The site talked to Microsoft sources about the device, which is in "take-home status at Microsoft internally," and compiled the following list of specs, which it reckons are pretty much set in stone for launch:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Memory: 6GB RAM

Storage: 64GB - 256GB

Display: 2x 5.6 inch, 4:3 aspect ratio, 1800x1350 (401 ppi) resolution, AMOLED

Expandable Storage: None

Camera: 11MP, ƒ/2.0 1.12um

Security: Fingerprint

Ports: 1x USB-C, nanoSIM slot

Battery: 3460mAh with fast charging

Pen: Surface Pen

Operating System: Android 10

In addition to the above, Windows Central has some important details, like that the opened up device is just 4.8mm thick. It adds that while the device may ship with Android 10 it will receive an update to version 11 promptly. On the topic of software, of course Microsoft will pre-install all its own app suite with good dual-screen functionality ready. Understandably, not all Android apps will make use of all the dual-screen niceties (like drag & drop) available.

There are still quite a few unknowns with regard to the hardware; wireless charging, NFC presence, IPXX ratings, audio capabilities, overall device dimensions and so on. It is hoped that the use of last year's flagship processor from Qualcomm is an indication that the Surface Duo won't be prohibitively expensive.

If the above is correct then we might be graced with more details pretty shortly. As a reminder, Microsoft Build digital developer conference starts later today and runs for two days.