Intel Alder Lake CPU pricing revealed by Amazon UK

by Mark Tyson on 4 October 2021, 12:11

Prolific Twitter-based hardware hunter momomo_us has unearthed Intel Alder Lake desktop processors listings on Amazon UK (as well as Amazon France). Thanks to the eagle-eyed silicon scout, we have an (almost) full set of prices for the first six 12th gen Intel processors scheduled for release. We reported on some leaked indicative pricing in early September, but it is reassuring to see pricing in Sterling, and from a heavyweight like Amazon too.

For your reference I'm going to reproduce my bullet point table from a month ago, with the new GBP Amazon prices added to the end in bold, followed by the new Amazon France prices (previously the \euro pricing came from a Dutch source).

Leaked pricing for initial ADL-S salvo – Amazon UK in bold

  • Intel Core i9-12900K (16C/24T): US$706, €736, £791, €920
  • Intel Core i9-12900KF (16C/24T, no iGPU): US$675, €704, £753, €879
  • Intel Core i7-12700K (12C/20T): US$496, €525, £550, €636
  • Intel Core i7-12700KF (12C/20T, no iGPU): US$465, €492, £397, €436
  • Intel Core i5-12600K (10C/16T): US$343, €366, £311, €321
  • Intel Core i5-12600KF (10C/16T, no iGPU): US$313, €334, £???, €404

Momomo_us says you can look up these new Intel processors on your localised Amazon to find the localised pricing. For this purpose it is easiest to use the following product codes:

B09FXDLX95, B09FWYK5M9, B09FXNVDBJ, B09FXKHN7M, B09FX4D72T, B09FXFJW2F. These six codes are in the same order as the bullet points above. Hence, 'B09FXFJW2F' yields no results on Amazon UK at the time of writing. Someone Tweeted about their Amazon.nl finding here, in case you want to check out those listings.

The pricing speaks for itself, and we are pretty sure the Amazon listings include VAT or whatever sales tax is called in your country. Intel is pumping its prices with the 12th gen and for reference current Amazon UK prices for 14nm RKL-S chips, launched earlier in 2021, are as follows: Intel Core i9-11900K is £480, the Intel Core i7-11700K is £320, and the Intel Core i5-11600K is £240.

Alder Lake-P and -M roadmap

In related news today, Intel's roadmap for its first crop of Alder Lake mobile processors has been shared online. The Alder Lake-P (12 – 45W) and Alder Lake-M (7 – 15W) processor families will launch in Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 respectively, according to the roadmap.

Both platforms feature up to 96 Xe graphics execution units along with Thunderbolt 4 and WiFi 6E connectivity. However, while ADL-P offers support for PCIe 5.0 and DDR5, it looks like its lower-power brethren will be limited to PCIe 4.0 and LPDDR4X/LPDDR5.

The flagship H55 is not mentioned in the roadmap but is expected to come packing up to 16 cores (8xP, 8xE cores).

Posted by EasterEEL - Mon 04 Oct 2021 13:51
Guess I won't be buying one of these price pumped CPU's. No Time To Die for my trusty 4790k Haswell then.
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Mon 04 Oct 2021 13:55
The Core i5 K series is now price at what Zen3 and RKL 8C(big cores) are priced at? It was what I feared the Zen3 price increases would do - if Intel were to beat Zen3 in gaming,etc I did say they might try the same trick,and increase price per core past them. If this price sticks,and they do beat AMD core for core,then see the sub £200 market end up going back to 4C CPUs.

Edit!!

Also inb4 people say the Core i5 12600K is a 10C CPU,the 4 additional cores are relatively lowly clocked AFAIK,and probably limited in actual functionality.
Posted by kompukare - Mon 04 Oct 2021 14:13
Good news on DDR5 pricing: anyone who is willing to spend big for the i9 isn't going to baulk at spending big on DDR5!
Posted by Tabbykatze - Mon 04 Oct 2021 14:19
CAT-THE-FIFTH
The Core i5 K series is now price at what Zen3 and RKL 8C(big cores) are priced at? It was what I feared the Zen3 price increases would do - if Intel were to beat Zen3 in gaming,etc I did say they might try the same trick,and increase price per core past them. If this price sticks,and they do beat AMD core for core,then see the sub £200 market end up going back to 4C CPUs.

Edit!!

Also inb4 people say the Core i5 12600K is a 10C CPU,the 4 additional cores are relatively lowly clocked AFAIK,and probably limited in actual functionality.

Sorry, i don't see how Intel pricing their 6/4 core system just above the 5600x 6c is AMDs fault?

This just creates an opening for AMD to kick 12th gen to the curb with price cuts or a lower overall price for next gen and hamming the 12th gen at retail pricing.
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Mon 04 Oct 2021 15:02
Tabbykatze
Sorry, i don't see how Intel pricing their 6/4 core system just above the 5600x 6c is AMDs fault?

This just creates an opening for AMD to kick 12th gen to the curb with price cuts or a lower overall price for next gen and hamming the 12th gen at retail pricing.

AMD set a presidence. When they brought out Zen3,they went past the already stupid per core pricing of Intel because they were faster. A Core i5 K series was already stupidly priced at £250+ and a Ryzen 5 5600X was nearly £300. People were cheerleading this despite,saying over £200 for a 6C CPU was stupid money with Zen2 being cheaper. Now people are complaining because Intel decided they wanted to raise the price of a 6C CPU to over £300.

I told people last year,they shouldn't defend this,as I said once Intel pushes past AMD,they will do the same. My prediction was correct,despite many of you saying it wouldn't happen.

Now Intel is doing it,people are complaining,but were quite happy to allow AMD to nicely push 6C and 8C pricing up?? Did you really think with AMD pushing its cheapest 8C Zen3 CPU to £300+ Intel was going to price the same or less,once they finally beat AMD on per core performance and features?? It wasn't going to happen.

Plus with Intel pushing per core pricing up,do you honestly think AMD is going to massively decrease its pricing too?? No it isn't. If an Intel 8C CPU is over £400,and an AMD 8C CPU is nearly £350 prices will be the same. AMD and Intel will clear old stock at RRP or close to very old pricing. Don't believe me - look how much a Ryzen 5 3600 costs now…at best nearly £200. The same strategy with GPUs since Turing! :(

You want a new 6C Ryzen 5,expect it to be over £200. Hence we have moved back to 4C CPUs under £200. Then give it a while,and 6C CPUs will soon creep over £300 unless AMD/Intel decide to bother increasing core counts at the lower levels.

What do you think happened with GPUs?? You wait and see how much Zen4 will cost.

This is good lesson,in people not defending price increases from ANY company. Because in the end its all a cartel. Just like with GPU prices,you will start to see how much CPUs will start to edge up too.

