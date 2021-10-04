Intel Alder Lake CPU pricing revealed by Amazon UK

Prolific Twitter-based hardware hunter momomo_us has unearthed Intel Alder Lake desktop processors listings on Amazon UK (as well as Amazon France). Thanks to the eagle-eyed silicon scout, we have an (almost) full set of prices for the first six 12th gen Intel processors scheduled for release. We reported on some leaked indicative pricing in early September, but it is reassuring to see pricing in Sterling, and from a heavyweight like Amazon too.

For your reference I'm going to reproduce my bullet point table from a month ago, with the new GBP Amazon prices added to the end in bold, followed by the new Amazon France prices (previously the \euro pricing came from a Dutch source).

Leaked pricing for initial ADL-S salvo – Amazon UK in bold

Intel Core i9-12900K (16C/24T): US$706, €736, £791 , €920

, €920 Intel Core i9-12900KF (16C/24T, no iGPU): US$675, €704, £753 , €879

, €879 Intel Core i7-12700K (12C/20T): US$496, €525, £550 , €636

, €636 Intel Core i7-12700KF (12C/20T, no iGPU): US$465, €492, £397 , €436

, €436 Intel Core i5-12600K (10C/16T): US$343, €366, £311 , €321

, €321 Intel Core i5-12600KF (10C/16T, no iGPU): US$313, €334, £???, €404

Momomo_us says you can look up these new Intel processors on your localised Amazon to find the localised pricing. For this purpose it is easiest to use the following product codes:

B09FXDLX95, B09FWYK5M9, B09FXNVDBJ, B09FXKHN7M, B09FX4D72T, B09FXFJW2F. These six codes are in the same order as the bullet points above. Hence, 'B09FXFJW2F' yields no results on Amazon UK at the time of writing. Someone Tweeted about their Amazon.nl finding here, in case you want to check out those listings.

The pricing speaks for itself, and we are pretty sure the Amazon listings include VAT or whatever sales tax is called in your country. Intel is pumping its prices with the 12th gen and for reference current Amazon UK prices for 14nm RKL-S chips, launched earlier in 2021, are as follows: Intel Core i9-11900K is £480, the Intel Core i7-11700K is £320, and the Intel Core i5-11600K is £240.

Alder Lake-P and -M roadmap

In related news today, Intel's roadmap for its first crop of Alder Lake mobile processors has been shared online. The Alder Lake-P (12 – 45W) and Alder Lake-M (7 – 15W) processor families will launch in Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 respectively, according to the roadmap.

Both platforms feature up to 96 Xe graphics execution units along with Thunderbolt 4 and WiFi 6E connectivity. However, while ADL-P offers support for PCIe 5.0 and DDR5, it looks like its lower-power brethren will be limited to PCIe 4.0 and LPDDR4X/LPDDR5.

The flagship H55 is not mentioned in the roadmap but is expected to come packing up to 16 cores (8xP, 8xE cores).