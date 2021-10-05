vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
AMD CPU dominance is "over" when ADL arrives, says Intel CEO

by Mark Tyson on 5 October 2021, 14:11

Intel is confident in securing, and even expanding, its market position as we approach and enter 2022. In an interview with Computer Reseller News, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger talked about Intel's plans with consumer and server CPUs, how he is going to help partners, and how he sees competition from the likes of AMD, Arm, and Apple.

Starting with desktop products, Gelsinger seems confident that Intel is snatching away the initiative from AMD shortly – with the rollout of Alder Lake CPUs. "AMD has done a solid job over the last couple of years. We won't dismiss them of the good work that they’ve done, but that's over with Alder Lake and Sapphire Rapids," said the Intel CEO.

On competition with AMD and its consumer CPUs, Gelsinger went further to say, Alder Lake will secure both "performance leadership and energy efficiency leadership," for Intel. He reckons it is a "game changer," architecture.

With both consumer desktop and server CPUs Intel is again seeking to grasp the platform leadership role, with key new technologies like DDR5, CXL, and PCIe Gen 5. The next gen will help Intel again "design the platform for the industry," and in effect become part of the 'reference design' for PCs/servers.

Apple Macs leaving Intel behind hasn't fazed Gelsinger. Instead, he has been talking with important partners such as Microsoft and Dell on how to simply make the PC experience better, so people won't be so interested in Apple Mac computers. At the same time, he indicated Intel was working with partners who could help Intel-powered solutions encroach on the tablet/mobile space – to fight Apple, and to stop Arm devices growing upwards into traditional Wintel territory.

Interestingly, Gelsinger seemed to indicate that he was personally extricating his digital life from the "Apple closed garden," so will be motivated in this way to make Windows and Android devices better.

For more on the above, please head on over to the CRN website to digest the five-page interview feature.

Latest Steam HW survey data

With AMD and Intel's consumers tussle remarked upon above, it is interesting to have a sideways glance at the recently updated Steam HW survey data. In September, AMD looks to have firmly grasped 30 per cent plus market share of CPUs in use by Steam gamers. It made a similar beachhead in May, but the trend line indicates it will make further gains in the coming months.

Looking at the video card data, the biggest looser is the old GTX 1060, down 1.82 per cent in the most recent month. The biggest gainer seems to be AMD iGPUs, as featured in AMD's APU products. Also, we are pleased to report the first sighting of an RDNA2 GPU in the top 100 Steam GPUs – as the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT claims a 0.16 per cent share… breaking into the chart at position 90-something.

HEXUS Forums :: 12 Comments

Posted by QuorTek - Tue 05 Oct 2021 15:19
well I dont want my PC to explode as the Intel CPU's currently seem to be extreme clocked and stuck in whatever 10++++++++ proces…. I doubt that Intel can maul AMD, especially if AMD keep at going with long lasting sockets.

Not that I like either brand, am looking at what they are going to provide both of them.
Posted by Tabbykatze - Tue 05 Oct 2021 15:31
I read the CRN article and I have to be frank that it was filled with arrogance, FUD and good speak for shareholders.

It had so little meat and potatoes, it was a very strong posturing piece and something I would not expect from the CEO of a business of that size and “pedigree”.

But if this is Intels new form then…well…watch this space for how they treat their market when the market is dealing with AMD as well.
Posted by kompukare - Tue 05 Oct 2021 15:41
Wasn't he there the last time when Intel had competition?

You know when the authorised all those brown envelopes to Dell and so on?

Which isn't to say that Intel might not try some predatory pricing (but not with the i9 ADL-S) to try and get sales. While I don't disagree that companies only look out for themselves, I agree with you that given the choice between Blue, Green, and Red I'd rather avoid Intel and Nvidia. For me it's not just about a headline price today especially as in Intel's case we can be pretty sure what any good prices will last just until the competition is gone. While not happy about higher prices, I feel that a big deeper pockets for the 2nd player are important - not that making mistakes is a good thing but I feel it is healthier if Intel are not the only ones able to afford mis-steps.
So I buy for now but with some consideration of my next purchase and realise the purpose of the dumping.
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Tue 05 Oct 2021 15:48
Yes,we can then pay over £300 for a flipping 6C CPU,when 6C CPUs went as low as £120. Considering a decade ago we had £75 quad cores(around £100 in todays money),a £120 6C CPU in 10 years isn't as impressive as you might think.

But when a 6C laptop using the same sillicon will cost a few hundred for the entire system,all the fanciful talk is how much they can fleece enthusiasts for. I am sick of Intel,Nvidia and AMD just using DIY PC builders as cash cows,whilst they are happy to see the sell same parts for significantly less to their partners like Dell,Apple,Microsoft,Sony,etc.

Nobody cares about dominance,if price/performance does not improve or is it going to be like Intel “dominance” with quad cores,when we had 10 years of them. Or are the prices going up and up in line with the performance jump??

This time they can just outbid AMD/Nvidia for TSMC capacity,then get billions of USD of US taxpayers help to thrown money at their own fabs,so they can catch up(NatSec reasons OFC). That way AMD/Nvidia get starved off cutting edge fab capacity,and then once Intel gets their fabs fixed can push ahead. Its no coincidence their GPUs are the 1st to be on TSMC 6NM! ;)
Posted by Tabbykatze - Tue 05 Oct 2021 15:52
He was also in a position to have consequentially known this was happening and/or been party to it.

