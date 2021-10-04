vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card design looks silver and sleek

by Mark Tyson on 4 October 2021, 10:11

Tech YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead (MLID) has previously shared images of Intel Arc Alchemist reference designs. He says it is quite difficult to share such images without revealing his insider source(s), so sometimes significant edits or redactions are required before going public with the pixels.

Recently, MLID has become certain that enough Intel insiders are aware of the design, that he is confident he can share more without risking his source. However, he has decided to retain a protective veil by creating a rendered animation of the reference design – a great way to present a new product which is more commonly used in the mobile tech business. However, one must remember that there could be 'last minute' design changes before this product is released.

If you watch the video above, you can see a rendered animation showing the Intel Arc Alchemist from various angles. This sample design is the top-end SKU from the launch trio, so has the largest cooler. The images are interesting enough, and MLID says that the ports and power connectors represent current engineering samples. The power inputs are one 8- and one 6-pin connector, enough to supply 225W, in addition to the 75W from the PCIe slot. This gives us a max theoretical 300W, but MLID seems confident that TDP will be significantly lower than 300W.

Lastly, MLID has some interesting indications with regard to hardware launch times. Those hoping for Intel to release its Arc Alchemist desktop graphics cards soon might be a bit disappointed, as Q1 2022 will see the mobile SKUs launch with Alder Lake CPUs for next gen gaming laptops. It won't be until Q2 2022, says the tech tipster, that we see Intel's Arc Alchemist graphics cards, as rendered above, become available.

Remember to take the above with a pinch of salt, especially as it is still several months until these products are launched.

Posted by Tabbykatze - Mon 04 Oct 2021 10:23
What I find interesting is the dumb perf metric calculations versus the real perf calculation where AMD is at such a deficit in a pure paper numbers game yet in reality (likely due to Smart Cache) it is able to punch far higher than its silicon weight…
Posted by Saracen999 - Mon 04 Oct 2021 11:04
Tabbykatze
What I find interesting is the dumb perf metric calculations versus the real perf calculation where AMD is at such a deficit in a pure paper numbers game yet in reality (likely due to Smart Cache) it is able to punch far higher than its silicon weight…
True but I tend to disregard all performance metrics on such unreleased products as likely being the standard spoiler-marketing, and mere ‘lies, damned lies and benchmarks’.

Is it really worth paying any significant attention until we get, first, actual product, and second, several independent tests?
Posted by Tabbykatze - Mon 04 Oct 2021 11:45
Saracen999
True but I tend to disregard all performance metrics on such unreleased products as likely being the standard spoiler-marketing, and mere ‘lies, damned lies and benchmarks’.

Is it really worth paying any significant attention until we get, first, actual product, and second, several independent tests?

Except the section I'm mentioning is based on what is observable based on paper TFLOPs and then providing a percentage point difference from reference which is the 3070ti. Considering the 6700XT is a released product, I was commenting on the actuality of how AMD has continued to make TFLOP calculations near enough non-referential to their designs.

Nothing about Intels design, purely on the AMD part in MLIDs table.
Posted by Ttaskmaster - Mon 04 Oct 2021 16:01
Looks alright…. I suppose.
Doesn't really matter to me, as it'd be getting a waterblock slapped on it regardless.
Posted by Rubarb - Mon 04 Oct 2021 16:04
I think the main thing will be suport

Are they going to update drivers or will it be the normal intel so driver delivery.

