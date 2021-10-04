Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card design looks silver and sleek

Tech YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead (MLID) has previously shared images of Intel Arc Alchemist reference designs. He says it is quite difficult to share such images without revealing his insider source(s), so sometimes significant edits or redactions are required before going public with the pixels.

Recently, MLID has become certain that enough Intel insiders are aware of the design, that he is confident he can share more without risking his source. However, he has decided to retain a protective veil by creating a rendered animation of the reference design – a great way to present a new product which is more commonly used in the mobile tech business. However, one must remember that there could be 'last minute' design changes before this product is released.

If you watch the video above, you can see a rendered animation showing the Intel Arc Alchemist from various angles. This sample design is the top-end SKU from the launch trio, so has the largest cooler. The images are interesting enough, and MLID says that the ports and power connectors represent current engineering samples. The power inputs are one 8- and one 6-pin connector, enough to supply 225W, in addition to the 75W from the PCIe slot. This gives us a max theoretical 300W, but MLID seems confident that TDP will be significantly lower than 300W.

Lastly, MLID has some interesting indications with regard to hardware launch times. Those hoping for Intel to release its Arc Alchemist desktop graphics cards soon might be a bit disappointed, as Q1 2022 will see the mobile SKUs launch with Alder Lake CPUs for next gen gaming laptops. It won't be until Q2 2022, says the tech tipster, that we see Intel's Arc Alchemist graphics cards, as rendered above, become available.

Remember to take the above with a pinch of salt, especially as it is still several months until these products are launched.