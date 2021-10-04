vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSDs for creators launched

by Mark Tyson on 4 October 2021, 13:01

Western Digital has launched its new WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSDs. These devices are said to be specially made for creators; offering ample speed, capacity, and reliability for tackling complex workloads in a power-efficient and slim form factor. Don't let the 'creator' tag worry you with regard to pricing though, WD told HEXUS that its new range, available in capacities from 256GB to 1TB, start at only £36.99 inc VAT.

Tying in with the creator product angle, WD has partnered with Adobe to offer a free one-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud. Limited to five keys per account and expiring in October 2023, users can enjoy access to top Adobe creative tools like Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom, Premiere Pro and InDesign. Checking the Adobe website, it seems like this package is usually $53 pcm.

At the time of writing, I don't have full technical details of the WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSDs at hand, but the product pages should be live as this is published. WD shared some interesting headlining specs, though, which are reproduced below:

  • NVMe Technology: Create faster while consuming low amounts of power. With read speeds up to 3,500MB/s (500GB - 1TB models), systems can run up to 5X faster than Western Digital’s best SATA SSDs.
  • Built-In Support: Work with extra confidence and peace of mind as the downloadable Western Digital SSD Dashboard helps monitor the drive’s health, available space, temperature and more.
  • Slim Design: Save on space with a single-sided M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe SSD-- perfect for building the ideal creation engine, whether it’s a desktop or laptop PC.
  • Reliability: Help protect your content with features like end to end data path protection.

The above performance figures suggest this is a modest PCIe 3.0 x4 technology drive, performing at near the limit of that interface. In other words, it looks like a faster WD Blue SN550 successor, designed to be more competitive in the current marketplace, maintain keen pricing, with the added flourish of a 'creator' tag.

WD says the range of new WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSDs will be available direct from its web store later today, as well as from select retailers, e-tailers, resellers, and system integrators. As I mentioned in the intro, pricing starts at £36.99 for the 256GB model. Buyers get a five-year limited warranty.

HEXUS Forums :: 12 Comments

Posted by DanceswithUnix - Mon 04 Oct 2021 13:18
A quick look in the WD store, SN570 are coming in cheaper than the slower SN550, albeit they are marked as out of stock.

https://shop.westerndigital.com/en-gb/products/internal-drives/wd-blue-sn570-nvme-ssd#WDS100T3B0C

https://shop.westerndigital.com/en-gb/products/internal-drives/wd-blue-sn550-nvme-ssd_msm_moved_msm_moved#WDS100T2B0C


Edit: The 500GB unit is cheaper than their WB Black 2.5in spinning rust: https://shop.westerndigital.com/en-gb/products/internal-drives/wd-black-mobile-sata-hdd#WD5000LPSX
Posted by UseItNow - Mon 04 Oct 2021 13:30
I do wonder what controller it will have and what speeds it chucks out…
Posted by excalibur1814 - Mon 04 Oct 2021 14:00
Hi,
If I'm not a creator, can I use this ssd? Is the term, ‘creators’ simply a marketing buzz word used to sell the exact same items that we have anyway? If I am a creator, should I go for a Samsung Pro SSD instead, which would offer me increased performance which ‘might’ actually assist with video editing etc?
/s
Posted by watercooled - Mon 04 Oct 2021 14:15
Add me to the list of those very interested in how this compares to the likes of the SN550

/Optimistic hat on
Maybe ‘creators’ implies better sustained write speeds vs the new version of the SN550? The larger number should = better right?
The stated sequential numbers look better than the SN550 anyway.

Here's hoping it's the proper replacement for the much-liked original SN550?

Edit: Some more bits of information at anandtech, notably:
We did obtain confirmation that these drives are set to be equipped with 3D TLC over their complete lifetime, and will not move to QLC.
Which is something. That's not necessarily a guarantee that speeds couldn't drop with, say, a switch to lower plane-count NAND, but it's more of a guarantee than we usually see.
https://www.anandtech.com/show/16988/western-digital-updates-wd-blue-series-with-sn570-dramless-nvme-ssd
Posted by badass - Mon 04 Oct 2021 14:17
UseItNow
I do wonder what controller it will have and what speeds it chucks out…

Or, more specifically, what controller (and flash) it uses at launch - and later what controller and flash they replace it with later to drop the cost.

Or am I being too cynical?

