WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSDs for creators launched

Western Digital has launched its new WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSDs. These devices are said to be specially made for creators; offering ample speed, capacity, and reliability for tackling complex workloads in a power-efficient and slim form factor. Don't let the 'creator' tag worry you with regard to pricing though, WD told HEXUS that its new range, available in capacities from 256GB to 1TB, start at only £36.99 inc VAT.

Tying in with the creator product angle, WD has partnered with Adobe to offer a free one-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud. Limited to five keys per account and expiring in October 2023, users can enjoy access to top Adobe creative tools like Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom, Premiere Pro and InDesign. Checking the Adobe website, it seems like this package is usually $53 pcm.

At the time of writing, I don't have full technical details of the WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSDs at hand, but the product pages should be live as this is published. WD shared some interesting headlining specs, though, which are reproduced below:

NVMe Technology: Create faster while consuming low amounts of power. With read speeds up to 3,500MB/s (500GB - 1TB models), systems can run up to 5X faster than Western Digital’s best SATA SSDs.

Built-In Support: Work with extra confidence and peace of mind as the downloadable Western Digital SSD Dashboard helps monitor the drive’s health, available space, temperature and more.

Slim Design: Save on space with a single-sided M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe SSD-- perfect for building the ideal creation engine, whether it’s a desktop or laptop PC.

Reliability: Help protect your content with features like end to end data path protection.

The above performance figures suggest this is a modest PCIe 3.0 x4 technology drive, performing at near the limit of that interface. In other words, it looks like a faster WD Blue SN550 successor, designed to be more competitive in the current marketplace, maintain keen pricing, with the added flourish of a 'creator' tag.

WD says the range of new WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSDs will be available direct from its web store later today, as well as from select retailers, e-tailers, resellers, and system integrators. As I mentioned in the intro, pricing starts at £36.99 for the 256GB model. Buyers get a five-year limited warranty.