HEXUS Week In Review: MSI delves into storage, Fractal's new AIO

by Tarinder Sandhu on 27 August 2021, 16:01

MSI Spatium M480 1TB

MSI is the latest big-name company to tip its hat into the solid-state storage (SSD) ring. Introduced to the enthusiast community a couple of months' ...

Fractal Design Lumen S28 RGB

Fractal Design is doing good things in the chassis arena, and its power supplies tick a lot of the right boxes, but when it comes ...

Corsair HS80 RGB Gaming Headset

Component juggernaut Corsair splits its wireless gaming headsets into three families. At the top of the design stack is the Virtuoso RGB SE, built for ...

Fractal Design Torrent

Would it be fair to say that Fractal Design is on something of a hot streak? Despite having been around since 2007, the Swedish manufacturer ...


