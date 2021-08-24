All AMD Zen 4 processors to feature iGPUs by design

Some further interesting facts about yet-to-be released hardware have been gleaned from the Gigabyte ransomware data leak. Yesterday, I mentioned the AM5 platform details leak, after writing up a report on AMD 3D chiplet technology from the Hot Chips 33 symposium. Today I've been reading about AMD's plans to build iGPUs into all upcoming Zen4 processors, via VideoCardz, and Chips and Cheese.

Our headline suns up the story, as it should. According to the leaked documents, AMD's next family of processors, based on the Zen4 architecture, will all feature iGPUs as part of the design. Currently, you would have to buy an AMD desktop APU to get an iGPU ('G' or 'GE' suffixed Ryzen processor), though I think all the current gen mobile Ryzen and Athlon processors have iGPUs.

Moreover, it is thought that AMD, with its upcoming Zen4 AM5 processors, will be following Intel's current MO for handling processors that end up with borked iGPUs. They will be recycled to make 'F' type processors (we don't know what they will be called/prefixed/suffixed though). The leaked document puts it this way, "Some OPNs…may not support GFX".

Videocardz points out that a previously leaked roadmap (about 4 months old) made it clear that RDNA2 graphics would be on board all AMD Ryzen 7000 series (Raphael) processors. AMD's mobile processors aren't going to go to Zen4/RDNA2 quite as quickly. The next mainstream mobile processor update planned (Rembrandt H and U) seems to feature Zen3+ CPU cores plus RDNA2 graphics.

Other revelations in the Chips and Cheese shared data include; AMD seems to have made BIOS updates by USB a standard feature with AM5, and Zen4 appears to have a double size L2 cache.

It is going to be really interesting to get the first AMD RDNA2 packing desktop and laptop processors in the labs. It was only the start of this month when we managed to get an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G for testing (Zen3 CPU, RX Vega iGPU), as AMD decided to release this SKU for the PC DIY market.