Rumoured Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Super has 10752 CUDA cores

Among the current generation Ampere-based GPUs, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090 sits at the top of the stack. This situation is going to change in the not-too-distant future, according to Twitter's Greymon, a hardware leaker usually more closely associated with AMD products. This rumour is interesting for a number of reasons, for example, one wonders why this full GA102 GPU isn't being dubbed a Titan, and whether this is the first sign of the launch of several new Super RTX 30X0 models.

So, what info does Greymon actually share in his Tweets? Just two nuggets, in two Tweets, with regard to the GeForce RTX 3090 Super, at the time of writing. Firstly, that the RTX 3090 Super features 10752 CUDA cores, secondly that it will feature a TDP of 400W+. VideoCardz takes this ball and runs with it, comparing the new GeForce RTX 3090 Super with RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 Ti – all three based upon the GA102 silicon but with the new model being a full implementation. With 10752 CUDA cores the new GeForce RTX 3090 Super matches the Nvidia RTX A6000 professional workstation graphics card, launched last October, by this metric.

Considering the small increment in CUDA cores (in percentage terms it's 2.4 per cent up from the RTX 3090), and the power hike, will the RTX 3090 Super be worth it? The answer seems to be that whatever Nvidia might release at the top end, with whatever premium pricing is applied, it will sell in today's market. This will be all the more true with this maxed-out 'halo product'.

Even if the Twitter sourced rumours of the RTX 3090 Super are correct, there is still a lot we would like to know about this offering, especially specs like the memory configuration.

VideoCardz reckons the GeForce RTX 3090 Super may be part of a wider Super refresh that has been prepared for Q1 2022, to help reaffirm Nvidia's position in the consumer GPU market when Intel Arc Alchemist arrives.