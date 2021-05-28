HEXUS Week In Review: ASRock B560, Cyberpower Tracer III Evo

ASRock B560 Steel Legend
The ideal home to Intel's 11th Gen Core processors is the Z590 chipset. Astute purchasers who appreciate that overclocking potential is limited cast their eye ...
Cyberpower Tracer III Evo HDR-600 Gaming Laptop
The global shortage in semiconductors is showing no signs of abating. Whether you're in the market for a new car or a games console, you ...
HP E27q G4
Setting up a new home office can be an enjoyable experience, but good luck trying to convince management you need a 32in 4K monitor with ...
Lenovo ThinkStation P620
AMD announced the workstation-optimised Ryzen Threadripper Pro CPUs last year. Designed as a bridge between regular Threadripper and server Epyc chips that use the same ...
Seagate lists the Mach.2 Exos 2X14, its first dual-actuator HDD
Essentially twin 7TB drives in a ...
Nvidia's v470 driver series will be last to support Kepler GPUs
But the long-term driver maintenance releases ...
USB-C Release 2.1 spec raises power delivery max to 240W
Increase in the limit should mean ...
- Valve's beta client code hints at handheld SteamPal console
- Intel announces that it has taped-in the Meteor Lake compute tile
- Aorus Gen4 7000s Premium SSD features bulky stacked cooler
- Nvidia teases a GeForce reveal for Monday, 31st May
- WD debuts D30 Game Drive, SN750 SE SSD, SanDisk Professional
- Microsoft Surface Duo xCloud app makes most of DS form factor
- Unreal Engine 5 early access now available
It's competition time! In partnership with the kind folk at Cyberpower, HEXUS is giving our UK readers the chance to win a Tracer III Evo ...
Competition closing date: 11 June 2021, 09:00