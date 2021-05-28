vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: ASRock B560, Cyberpower Tracer III Evo

by Parm Mann on 28 May 2021, 16:01

ASRock B560 Steel Legend

The ideal home to Intel's 11th Gen Core processors is the Z590 chipset. Astute purchasers who appreciate that overclocking potential is limited cast their eye ...

Cyberpower Tracer III Evo HDR-600 Gaming Laptop

The global shortage in semiconductors is showing no signs of abating. Whether you're in the market for a new car or a games console, you ...

HP E27q G4

Setting up a new home office can be an enjoyable experience, but good luck trying to convince management you need a 32in 4K monitor with ...

Lenovo ThinkStation P620

AMD announced the workstation-optimised Ryzen Threadripper Pro CPUs last year. Designed as a bridge between regular Threadripper and server Epyc chips that use the same ...


COMPETITION: Win a Cyberpower Tracer III Evo HDR-600 Gaming Laptop

It's competition time! In partnership with the kind folk at Cyberpower, HEXUS is giving our UK readers the chance to win a Tracer III Evo ...


Competition closing date: 11 June 2021, 09:00

