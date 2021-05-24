Expect an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 3080 Ti launch on 31 May

Nvidia has scheduled a Computex 2021 keynote for 31st May, and this event will be used to announce the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti, asserts WCCF Tech. With more and more leaks about these GPUs emerging and Nvidia's talk dubbed "The Transformational Power of Accelerated Computing, From Gaming to the Enterprise Data Center," there will definitely be some forward-looking gaming announcements on the day.

Beyond the launch date, the source has some tasty review and availability dates, as follows:

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti: launch 31 st May, reviews 2 nd June, available 3 rd June

launch 31 May, reviews 2 June, available 3 June Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: launch 31st May, reviews 9th June, available 10th June

So, Nvidia is giving us a week between releases, which will help spread the reviews, and news of partner cards nicely. The above review and release dates are Wednesdays and Thursdays, respectively.

Current expectations of the specs of these graphics cards are; the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is to be based on the GA102-225 with 10,240 CUDA cores and 12GB GDDR6X, while the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is based on the GA104-400 with 6,144 CUDA cores and 8GB GDDR6X. Both new cards will have LHR enabled.

Razer pre-built desktop PCs with GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti options

Further evidence that Nvidia and partners are girding their loins to prepare for the headlining launch comes via Harukaze5719 on Twitter. The Korean leakster spotted listings for Razer pre-built desktop PCs with GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti options for sale via mainland China's T-Mall. The listings have since been removed but screenshots were shared in the Tweet, clearly showing the upcoming GPUs.