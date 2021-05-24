AMD Socket AM5 will be LGA format, according to leak

A Twitter based leakster by the name of Executable Fix released some outline specs of AMD's upcoming Socket AM5 this weekend. A usually reliable source, Executable Fix’s Twitter thread signals that some big changes are coming to the AMD platform to prepare for the arrival of 5nm Zen4 consumer desktop processors.

Above you can see the trio of Tweets chirped by Executable Fix on this important topic. The first change of note for AMD users will be the move to LGA format processors. In recent years AMD has been selling processors with pins (PGA), which makes them delicate, prone to deformations, and worrisome to transport, but now plans to fall in line with Intel and sell LGA processors, so motherboard makers will have to feature all the 1,718 pins in their sockets (which are easier to protect and less prone to damage overall).

From the name, LGA1718, you know that AM5 processors will connect to 1,718 pins – 18 more than the upcoming Intel Alder Lake-S processors with their LGA1700 sockets. All the extra pins will support the power and I/O demands of the platform, which is said to include dual-channel DDR5 memory support, but be limited to PCIe 4.0 (Alder Lake is expected to support PCIe 5.0). On the AMD platform it appears to be the case that PCIe 5.0 will debut with the Zen4-based Epyc 7004 'Genoa' server platform.

Executable Fix rounds off their first Tweet on this topic by saying that AM5 will arrive with the 600 series chipset. This implies that any desktop processor between now and then (including Zen3+ and 6nm products) will still cosy up to the AM4 socket. Last but not least, the leak source asserts that there will be no socket / CPU package size increase from AMD using LGA1718. This info contrasts with leaked Alder Lake-S processor photos, showing the elongated package of the next Intel hope for desktop.

As per usual with similarly sourced news bites, please take the above with a pinch of salt.