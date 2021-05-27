vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Nvidia teases a GeForce reveal for Monday, 31st May

by Mark Tyson on 27 May 2021, 10:11

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti announcement

Nvidia has published a video teaser via its GeForce account on Twitter. It doesn't give a lot away, in all honesty. The Tweet text asks followers to "Get Ready". Meanwhile, there is a video which I'd describe as an animation of mercury flowing over hematite. At the end of the video we are given a date – 31st May with a livestream on YouTube or Twitch of an event scheduled for 10am PDT (thus kicking off at 6pm in the UK).

Perhaps more revealing is that my video downloading extension for Firefox downloaded the above embedded video with the filename "GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti Ampere graphics cards are to.mp4". As that text doesn't appear in the Twitter post, perhaps it is the truncated name of the video uploaded by Nvidia PR.

Nvidia's Computex keynote will cover gaming so it is quite a certainty that this will be the platform for the launch. As per the leaks we reported on Monday, the launch/review, release calendar is going to look like this:

  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti: launch 31st May, reviews 2nd June, available 3rd June
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: launch 31st May, reviews 9th June, available 10th June

Current expectations of the specs of these graphics cards are; the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is to be based on the GA102-225 with 10,240 CUDA cores and 12GB GDDR6X, while the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is based on the GA104-400 with 6,144 CUDA cores and 8GB GDDR6X. Both new cards will have LHR enabled.

Nvidia financials

Nvidia has enjoyed a barnstorming quarter, it can be seen in the latest set of financials released to summarise its Q1 accounting period for financial year 2022. Highlights of the last three months are the record $5.66 billion during Q1, up 84 per cent from a year earlier. Breaking it down into business segment performance, gaming revenue was $2.76 billion, up 106 per cent YoY, and data centre revenue was $2.05 billion, up 79 per cent YoY.

"We had a fantastic quarter, with strong demand for our products driving record revenue," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA "Nvidia RTX has reinvented computer graphics and is driving upgrades across the gaming and design markets. Our partners are launching the largest-ever wave of NVIDIA-powered laptops," he commented on the gaming segment. In other business Huang asserted that the Mellanox acquisition, one year in, "has exceeded our expectations," and that plans are rolling ahead with regard to the acquisition of Arm.

Highlights in the Nvidia gaming business over the last quarter were said to include partner launches of GeForce powered laptops featuring GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 laptop GPUs. Nvidia was pleased to report on RTX momentum, with developers making its latest graphics technologies available in 60 new games. The adoption of DLSS continues apace with it becoming available in popular development software like Unreal Engine, and it is coming soon to Unity. Last but not least, Nvidia says that its GeForce Now streaming service now has over 10 million members in more than 70 countries, and is approaching 1,000 games in its library.

Posted by ultrasbm - Thu 27 May 2021 10:59
Truly one of the few companies that made a real profit from crypto mining…by whacking their prices up to obscene levels just because they can.
Posted by kalniel - Thu 27 May 2021 11:15
ultrasbm
Truly one of the few companies that made a real profit from crypto mining…by whacking their prices up to obscene levels just because they can.

But the prices from NVidia have stayed the same…
Posted by excalibur1814 - Thu 27 May 2021 11:26
Okay. Want prices to go down? Stop buying cards. Everyone… stop buying. Sure, let the miners buy the new items, but the second hand market is ripping you/us off. A 1070 should sell for a reasonable price. So should a 2060. Heck, even a 1050ti should be cheap. They're not.

Why not? people are buying them at inflated prices. Are we insane? Probably. All it would take is one month of no-one, at all, giving people cash for stupidly priced cards. BOOM. The prices will fall.

Oh well. Might be able to justify buying a 2060 next year.
Posted by Dribble - Thu 27 May 2021 11:27
Yes, Nvidia don't get the inflated gpu prices, they just sell at the same cost they announced when the cards came out. They do however get to sell everything they make, and they would have probably done that even if crypto didn't exist due to covid as lockdown's made everyone want new pc hardware. Beyond that the reason they are doing so well is datacentre - a few years ago gaming was by far the largest contributor, now they make just as much money from datacentre (revenue may be a bit lower but I bet the mark up and hence profits are higher).
Posted by ultrasbm - Thu 27 May 2021 11:38
Guys…the past TWO generations of MSRP are over inflated!

A '70 class card for £250….Nope - WAYYYY MORE!!! Of COURSE they are profiteering!

