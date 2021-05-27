Nvidia teases a GeForce reveal for Monday, 31st May

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti announcement

Nvidia has published a video teaser via its GeForce account on Twitter. It doesn't give a lot away, in all honesty. The Tweet text asks followers to "Get Ready". Meanwhile, there is a video which I'd describe as an animation of mercury flowing over hematite. At the end of the video we are given a date – 31st May with a livestream on YouTube or Twitch of an event scheduled for 10am PDT (thus kicking off at 6pm in the UK).

Perhaps more revealing is that my video downloading extension for Firefox downloaded the above embedded video with the filename "GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti Ampere graphics cards are to.mp4". As that text doesn't appear in the Twitter post, perhaps it is the truncated name of the video uploaded by Nvidia PR.

Nvidia's Computex keynote will cover gaming so it is quite a certainty that this will be the platform for the launch. As per the leaks we reported on Monday, the launch/review, release calendar is going to look like this:

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti: launch 31st May, reviews 2nd June, available 3rd June

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: launch 31st May, reviews 9th June, available 10th June

Current expectations of the specs of these graphics cards are; the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is to be based on the GA102-225 with 10,240 CUDA cores and 12GB GDDR6X, while the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is based on the GA104-400 with 6,144 CUDA cores and 8GB GDDR6X. Both new cards will have LHR enabled.

Nvidia financials

Nvidia has enjoyed a barnstorming quarter, it can be seen in the latest set of financials released to summarise its Q1 accounting period for financial year 2022. Highlights of the last three months are the record $5.66 billion during Q1, up 84 per cent from a year earlier. Breaking it down into business segment performance, gaming revenue was $2.76 billion, up 106 per cent YoY, and data centre revenue was $2.05 billion, up 79 per cent YoY.

"We had a fantastic quarter, with strong demand for our products driving record revenue," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA "Nvidia RTX has reinvented computer graphics and is driving upgrades across the gaming and design markets. Our partners are launching the largest-ever wave of NVIDIA-powered laptops," he commented on the gaming segment. In other business Huang asserted that the Mellanox acquisition, one year in, "has exceeded our expectations," and that plans are rolling ahead with regard to the acquisition of Arm.

Highlights in the Nvidia gaming business over the last quarter were said to include partner launches of GeForce powered laptops featuring GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 laptop GPUs. Nvidia was pleased to report on RTX momentum, with developers making its latest graphics technologies available in 60 new games. The adoption of DLSS continues apace with it becoming available in popular development software like Unreal Engine, and it is coming soon to Unity. Last but not least, Nvidia says that its GeForce Now streaming service now has over 10 million members in more than 70 countries, and is approaching 1,000 games in its library.