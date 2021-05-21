vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

HEXUS Week In Review: Zephyrus Duo 15 and ThinkStation P620

by Parm Mann on 21 May 2021, 16:01

Tags: Lenovo (HKG:0992), Philips (AMS:PHIA), ASUSTeK (TPE:2357), Iiyama, Cyberpower

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeql6

Add to My Vault: x

LATEST REVIEWS

Lenovo ThinkStation P620

AMD announced the workstation-optimised Ryzen Threadripper Pro CPUs last year. Designed as a bridge between regular Threadripper and server Epyc chips that use the same ...

Philips Brilliance 329P1H

Appreciating the newfound benefits of working from home? Then you might be inclined to upgrade your setup, and there's no better place to start than ...

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551

We seem to have stumbled into an era of consumer extravagance. Who would have thought that Covid would inadvertently lead to a whirlwind of spending, ...

iiyama G-Master GB2770HSU-B1

The explosion in PC gaming has provided significant opportunities for a host of manufacturers. The monitor guys haven't been oblivious to this trend, and iiyama's ...


THE WEEK'S HOTTEST NEWS



UNMISSABLE COMPETITIONS

COMPETITION: Win a Cyberpower Tracer III Evo HDR-600 Gaming Laptop

It's competition time! In partnership with the kind folk at Cyberpower, HEXUS is giving our UK readers the chance to win a Tracer III Evo ...


Competition closing date: 11 June 2021, 09:00

HEXUS Forums :: 0 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Log in to be the first to comment!