AMD Ryzen 5000 B2 revision is all about manufacturing

This week there has been talk about a revision of the AMD Ryzen 5000 desktop processors (Vermeer) on the way to deliver faster turbo clocks. It wasn't very clear, but some expected a B2 revision, spotted in the wild, to refine AMD's current offerings in some way or be instrumental in adding faster 'XT' variants to the lineup.

Perhaps to stop the gossip getting out of hand, an AMD official provided a statement to Polish tech news site Benchmark.pl, and to Tom's Hardware, hopefully stamping out any misunderstanding about the B2 revision. Current Ryzen 5000 chips are on the B0 revision, but hardware leaksters like Patrick Schur on Twitter spotted some B2 revision parts in the wild. However, AMD's statement about B2 basically says there is 'nothing to see here'.

AMD's Ryzen 5000 Series B2 revision desktop processors are going to be rolling out in the next six months or so. To make sure there are no mistranslations, please check out the AMD statement supplied to Tom's Hardware in English, below.

"In continuous efforts to enhance our manufacturing and logistics capabilities, AMD is gradually transitioning the AMD Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors to a 'B2' revision over the next 6 months. There are no feature, function, or performance enhancements to the B2 revision, and no BIOS update is required."





While AMD is quite forthright in denying there will be any user-side improvements to the processor range, when the processors do arrive, it is possible we might see some slight enhancements here and there. Tom's Hardware ponders over whether there will be some minor bugs quashed or security tweaks, such as mitigations in AMD's Predictive Store Forwarding (PSF) technology, for example.

The major reason for the B2 revision, however, appears to be to help AMD get more processors into customer hands. Apparently, the revision will "help AMD improve the production and availability," of Ryzen 5000 processors. If the change is truly transparent to end users, no BIOS updates are necessary, and processor availability improves - it seems there isn't anything to be concerned / complain about.

HEXUS reviewed the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X, and the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 5900X in November 2020.