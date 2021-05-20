vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Ethereum transition to 'Proof of Stake' will slash its energy use

by Mark Tyson on 20 May 2021, 11:11

Tags: AMD (NYSE:AMD), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

The Ethereum roadmap has signposted a transition from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS) "in the upcoming months," according to a blog post by the Ethereum Foundation this week. The headline change is that this will mean that ETH no longer requires "a country's worth of power" to run the Beacon chain. The new PoS total power consumption is going to be an estimated 99.95 per cent lower than the current PoW model. Last but not least there is expected to be an impact on the PC GPU market.

Some numbers and comparisons put forward by the Ethereum Foundation are provided, as follows;

  • PoW Ethereum miners currently consume 5.13 gigawatts on a continuing basis, like a medium-sized country.
  • PoS Ethereum will consume something in the order of 2.62 megawatts, like a small US town of about 2,100 homes.

Going forward, it is asserted that the energy sucked from power grids worldwide for ETH will not increase significantly beyond the above projections. "Under PoW, as the price of ETH and the hashrate are positively correlated. Therefore, as the price increases, in equilibrium so too does the power consumed by the network," explains the ETH blog. "Under Proof-of-Stake, when the price of ETH increases, the security of the network does too (the value of the ETH at-stake is worth more), but the energy requirements remain unchanged." This will make ETH a much greener cryptocurrency.

The advantages of the upcoming changes to PoS extend to energy consumption per transaction too, which as you can see below, is a major flaw in Bitcoin (BTC).

GPU mining days are numbered?

One of the key changes "in the upcoming months," which will be of interest to PC enthusiasts and gamers, is that mining of ETH will end, so the GPUs tied up in this task will be sold off as the transition approaches, or diverted to mine some other cryptocurrency which is found to be a worthwhile endeavour.

ETH currently has a quite particular balance of GPU minability, and profitability due to its valuation, that have made GPU hardware mining so popular. Some reckon that there isn't a comparable cryptocurrency that could absorb a diversion of PoW power from ETH without becoming much more difficult to mine and basically making the job impractical/unprofitable in short-order.

A lesser spotted GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

Those watching the valuations of BTC and ETH over recent hours will have seen quite a nosedive in valuations, with both key cryptocurrencies 40 per cent or more down from 2021 highs. Various impacts (news from China / Elon Musk) have caused this slump, and while there has been a reversal in recent hours it is hard to know if we are seeing a 'dead cat bounce' or not.

HEXUS Forums :: 8 Comments

Posted by kalniel - Thu 20 May 2021 11:20
This is good news, but I hope it doesn't cause GPU miners to just switch to another crypto that vendors don't rate limit yet.
Posted by [GSV]Trig - Thu 20 May 2021 11:22
Sooo, given I'm away from Friday until mid August, flogging my 3060Ti to CEX for £892 cash (!) might be an idea before the prices drop off and miners flood the market with hardworked cards..
Posted by philehidiot - Thu 20 May 2021 12:26
[GSV
Trig;304]Sooo, given I'm away from Friday until mid August, flogging my 3060Ti to CEX for £892 cash (!) might be an idea before the prices drop off and miners flood the market with hardworked cards..

Depends on what you paid for it, but that's insane!
Posted by simonpreston - Thu 20 May 2021 12:38
5.13 gigawatts

What the hell is a gigawatt?
Posted by [GSV]Trig - Thu 20 May 2021 12:44
philehidiot
Depends on what you paid for it, but that's insane!


£380.50 in December when they launched, FE card, mines when I'm not gaming or using the PC for other stuff with 60% power, -500 core, +1100 RAM and 40% fan…
Given I sold me previous card for £120 and what the 3060Ti has mined, its more than paid for itself, for me then to be able to sell it for over double what I paid for it, the itch to sell it is increasing, only really held back by the possible lack of ability to get another card, but, I am away with work now until the middle of August on and off so I wont ‘need’ to replace it until September, hopefully with a 3080Ti-FE card…

I think if I was to sell it, I'd offer it to friends first, but then the money its made and what I would get for it wouldn't cover a 3080, which is the card I wanted to start with, but couldn't get one where the 3060Ti I got as soon as they landed..

