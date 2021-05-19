Nvidia announces the GeForce RTX 30 series LHR graphics cards

With the cornucopia of Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series Lite Hash Rate (LHR) graphics cards leaks over recent days, it was hardly necessary for this crypto-perf-nerf update to the series to be officially confirmed. However, Nvidia did confirm the LHR update in a blog post on Tuesday. In particular, it states that new GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti cards will start shipping from partners in late May. Of course, it isn't mentioning the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or 3070 Ti in any context at this time.

Nvidia's blog post on LHR doesn't contain much to digest, other than what is covered in the intro. The firm doesn't talk about the LHR technology, or even mention that it has changed since the mining performance limiting measures it introduced with the RTX 3060 in February were found to be easily swerved. Nvidia says it is halving the mining hash rate of these graphics cards to "help get GeForce GPUs in the hands of gamers". New cards should be labelled as 'Lite Hash Rate,' or 'LHR,' by AIB partners, to make it clear to you, and miners, this feature is present.

Remember, Nvidia might frame its decision as caring for PC gamers, but the cold fact is that the PC gaming market is simply better sustainable business than the boom-bust cryptocurrency market. Chartists are pondering over "Bitcoin's deepest sell-off since crypto mania kicked off last year," reports Bloomberg, as it ducks towards the crucial US$40,000 support line. The ETH valuation chart follows a similar curve.

Nvidia DLSS momentum continues

Nvidia has emailed HEXUS about its welcoming 9 more DLSS titles in May. There is a selection of completely new titles and updates to deliver DLSS to existing titles. For the first time ever DLSS support has come to VR titles too; No Man’s Sky, Wrench, and Into The Radius. You can read through a blog post about this news here.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti?

Some references to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card have been unearthed in the latest release of the Zotac Firestorm advanced fine-tuning, RGB lighting, and monitoring software. In the screenshot below you can see the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti are mentioned too.