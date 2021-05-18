Samsung showcases advanced OLED displays

New display technology is a great enabler of groundbreaking new devices and new form factors. Samsung is one of the leaders in this technological area, and yesterday it showcased several advances as part of the Display Week 2021 virtual exhibition. Sam Mobile and PC Watch documented the most interesting new display products that were shown off by Samsung.

Starting with mobile form factors, Samsung's new S-Foldable OLED panel looks set to enable a bi-folding Galaxy device in the not-too-distant future. It transforms from normal portrait smartphone size to a landscape 7.2-inch diagonal tablet. Slideable, or unrolling, displays also look like they will be a popular solution to the 'this device is too big for my pocket' problem. Samsung has multiple patents on this tech and the unfurled display is pleasingly fold-free.

Going up in scale Samsung showed a tablet based upon a foldable 17-inch display. The only other info we have about this is that the opened up device has a 4:3 aspect ratio.

Last but not least, I have noticed more laptops coming out without built-in webcams. Others have difficulty fitting a sensor in the upper bezel and thus implement 'nose-cams' just above the keyboard deck. Samsung's Under Panel Camera display for laptops helps eliminate both these bugbears with a single innovation. A ZTE smartphone already features an under display camera, with many more in the pipeline, and fingerprint sensors under displays are now quite commonplace.

Samsung DDR5 advance

In other Samsung news today, the firm announced new power management solutions for DDR5 memory modules. It says that two new enterprise PMICs, S2FPD01 and S2FPD02, can "reduce overheating with more than 90 per cent energy-efficiency within the memory module". Additionally, S2FPC01 offers power-saving benefits to PC DRAM modules in a compact form factor.