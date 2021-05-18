vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Samsung showcases advanced OLED displays

by Mark Tyson on 18 May 2021, 11:11

Tags: Samsung (005935.KS)

New display technology is a great enabler of groundbreaking new devices and new form factors. Samsung is one of the leaders in this technological area, and yesterday it showcased several advances as part of the Display Week 2021 virtual exhibition. Sam Mobile and PC Watch documented the most interesting new display products that were shown off by Samsung.

Starting with mobile form factors, Samsung's new S-Foldable OLED panel looks set to enable a bi-folding Galaxy device in the not-too-distant future. It transforms from normal portrait smartphone size to a landscape 7.2-inch diagonal tablet. Slideable, or unrolling, displays also look like they will be a popular solution to the 'this device is too big for my pocket' problem. Samsung has multiple patents on this tech and the unfurled display is pleasingly fold-free.

Going up in scale Samsung showed a tablet based upon a foldable 17-inch display. The only other info we have about this is that the opened up device has a 4:3 aspect ratio.

Last but not least, I have noticed more laptops coming out without built-in webcams. Others have difficulty fitting a sensor in the upper bezel and thus implement 'nose-cams' just above the keyboard deck. Samsung's Under Panel Camera display for laptops helps eliminate both these bugbears with a single innovation. A ZTE smartphone already features an under display camera, with many more in the pipeline, and fingerprint sensors under displays are now quite commonplace.

Samsung DDR5 advance

In other Samsung news today, the firm announced new power management solutions for DDR5 memory modules. It says that two new enterprise PMICs, S2FPD01 and S2FPD02, can "reduce overheating with more than 90 per cent energy-efficiency within the memory module". Additionally, S2FPC01 offers power-saving benefits to PC DRAM modules in a compact form factor.

HEXUS Forums :: 3 Comments

Posted by kompukare - Tue 18 May 2021 11:27
At Display Week 2021 it revealed larger foldable panels and an under display laptop webcam.
Hopefully that means bye bye notches at least on OLED phones.
Posted by cptwhite_uk - Tue 18 May 2021 12:21
I'm not sure an under screen laptop webcam is actually desirable? You can't cover it up without putting tape on the screen! Seems to raise some privacy concerns.
Posted by philehidiot - Tue 18 May 2021 12:58
cptwhite_uk
I'm not sure an under screen laptop webcam is actually desirable? You can't cover it up without putting tape on the screen! Seems to raise some privacy concerns.

Indeed, I like having tape over a webcam. Security promises come and go. There's no substitute for being able to physically block or disconnect the webcam.

All you need is a single dodgy site, XSSing you, and you're hooked to Beef (although it does keep getting blocked here and there).

EDIT - the other issue with this is longevity of the screens. Burn is a signfiicant issue on OLEDs as it is. Add mechanical stress to that and it feels as though they're potentially creating one new longevity problem without sorting the last. I'm getting tired of throw-away technology.