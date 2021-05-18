vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Intel launches Intel Optane memory H20 for client PCs

by Mark Tyson on 18 May 2021, 12:11

Intel has announced a new storage product for client PCs. The new Intel Optane memory H20 products fuse Intel Optane technology and Intel QLC 3D flash. Compatible with new PC systems featuring 11th gen Intel Core processors, Intel Optane memory H20 comes in single sided M.2 2280 form factor sticks and in a choice of 0.5 and 1TB capacities. Product availability is scheduled to begin on 20th June.

According to Intel, the new Optane memory H20 sticks are ideal for gamers, media and content creators, everyday users, and professionals. The product is touted as delivering improved performance and responsiveness, with lower power consumption compared to the prior generation product – good for OS boot and general performance. In particular, Intel says that this solution "offers low latency and high performance with mixed random read/write speeds at low queue depths, and under demanding workloads".

Moving past the blurb and checking out the specs you will see that these are PCIe 3.0 NVMe storage devices that are compatible with systems packing 11th Gen Intel Core series processors and Intel 500 series chipsets. Not using PCIe 4.0 has the one plus of lower power consumption, particularly beneficial in portables. Users will require the Intel Rapid Storage Technology (Intel RST) driver, which intelligently uses the Optane cache for giving faster access to frequently accessed data.

Whether you buy the 0.5 or 1TB product you get 32GB of fast Optane memory cache. Key performance stats are the Random 4KB Read/Write (IOPS) of up to 65K/40K, Sequential Read/Write of up to 3,300/2,100MB/s, and typical power consumption of average: 170mW, idle: 35mW (Typical).

Intel is providing these 0.5 and 1TB products with a 5-year warranty for up to 185TBW and 370TBW, respectively. It touts a 1.6 million hours MTBF. Unfortunately at this time we don't have any pricing indications.

HEXUS Forums :: 3 Comments

Posted by Tabbykatze - Tue 18 May 2021 12:48
Optane will never get proper widespread adoption while they keep just locking it down to Intel based platforms because Optane is actually great, they're awesome write caches and brilliant read caches for QD1 4K random IO, all my ZFS systems have at least 1 optane write SLOG per pool.

But the proper benefits of Optane are still being locked behind Intels compatibility meaning it won't get adoption wholeheartedly, especially while AMD solutions (like Threadripper and TR Pro) are smoking the workstation circuit.
Posted by philehidiot - Tue 18 May 2021 13:15
This kinda feels like hybrid SSD/HDDs where you have the worst of all worlds. Maybe I'm just being cynical because I won't be sacrificing system performance to allow me to use a storage technology.

I was throwing 4K/60 video files around yesterday on my PC into an editing program and the SSD was absolutely not a bottleneck. What would have been a bottleneck would have been buying a similarly priced Intel based system back when I purchased, which would have near doubled the rendering time.

I think it's more than a bit misleading (Intel) saying these are good for gamers (Hexus seems to be quoting that). Last time I checked, Optane's major advantage was in random, not sequential performance. Most games rely on sequential read speeds for loading and this isn't going to give you MOAR FPS! Additionally, Optane in this case is only 32GB - nowhere near big enough for modern games.

What solutions like this do is give you stunning performance for one thing and then unexpected slowdowns for others (like hybrid SSD/HDDs). Personally, I prefer a fairly middling and predictable responsiveness, not awesome speed and then wondering what's happening when the slowdown comes. The other question is whether the Optane is going to be limited by bus speeds, etc.

There are definitely specific use cases, but for the throwing around of large files, doesn't a high spec, PCI-e 4.0 TLC SSD work better?

Tabbykatze, I'd be interested in what you think having obviously adopted it.
Posted by badass - Tue 18 May 2021 13:29
PCIe 3.0 x4 interface
x2 for Optane
x2 for QLC NAND

They are not shared.

Previous version more than twice the cost of a decent mid range PCIe 3.0 x4 TLC based SSD.
No thanks Intel. I'll pass on that one.