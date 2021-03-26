HEXUS Week In Review: N7 B550, Alloy Origins 60 and K65 RGB Mini

NZXT N7 B550
NZXT may not be the first name you think of when deciding on motherboards - it's more famous for chassis, coolers and PSUs - yet ...
HyperX Alloy Origins 60
Compact gaming keyboards keep arriving at our doorstep. Having tried a couple of options in recent weeks, we begin today's review by stating categorically that ...
Corsair K65 RGB Mini
Compact gaming keyboards are becoming all the rage, with many of the industry's big names adding 60 or 65 per cent solutions to their arsenal. ...
Sapphire Radeon RX 6700 XT Nitro+
There's not a lot wrong with AMD's reference cooler for the Radeon RX 6700 XT - it's more than capable of taming the 1440p GPU ...
Resident Evil Village PC specs emerge from the shadows
And Google is bundling the game ...
Purported Alder Lake-S slides indicate doubled nT performance
And single thread performance will be ...
Samsung launches its 2021 Pro monitor family
Offering 12 different high-resolution monitors across ...
- Intel's Raja Koduri teases 'Petaflops in your palm'
- be quiet! Silent Loop 2 availability and pricing announced
- MSI flags its intention to raise graphics card prices
- Nintendo Switch 2021 model update to leverage DLSS
- PowerColor spills Radeon RX 6700 (non-XT) Fighter pictures
- Intel 7nm Meteor Lake CPU tile design to be verified next quarter
- Synopsys launches complete IP solution for PCI Express 6.0
To celebrate the launch of its redux product line, Noctua is giving HEXUS readers the chance to win an upgrade bundle that's certain to add ...
Competition closing date: 23 April 2021, 09:00
In partnership with the good folk at WD, HEXUS is giving all our fabulous readers the chance to win a G-Technology ArmorLock Encrypted NVMe SSD! ...
Competition closing date: 16 April 2021, 09:00