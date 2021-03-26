vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: N7 B550, Alloy Origins 60 and K65 RGB Mini

by Parm Mann on 26 March 2021, 16:01

NZXT N7 B550

NZXT may not be the first name you think of when deciding on motherboards - it's more famous for chassis, coolers and PSUs - yet ...

HyperX Alloy Origins 60

Compact gaming keyboards keep arriving at our doorstep. Having tried a couple of options in recent weeks, we begin today's review by stating categorically that ...

Corsair K65 RGB Mini

Compact gaming keyboards are becoming all the rage, with many of the industry's big names adding 60 or 65 per cent solutions to their arsenal. ...

Sapphire Radeon RX 6700 XT Nitro+

There's not a lot wrong with AMD's reference cooler for the Radeon RX 6700 XT - it's more than capable of taming the 1440p GPU ...


