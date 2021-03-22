Samsung launches its 2021 Pro monitor family

Samsung has announced its 2021 Pro series monitors. The new lineup consists of 12 monitor models split between the S8, S7, and S6 series. All of these are high resolution (at least 1440p) HDR10 displays with 99 per cent sRGB, 1 billion colour palette, wide viewing angles, Pip/PbP with Intelligent Eye Care certification from TÜV Rheinland. Sizes start at 24-inch up to 34-inch and Samsung has made these a mix of flat and curved panel monitors.

The S8 monitors are the high-end choices, with specially chosen features to apply to businesses and creative pros. There are only three S8 monitors, the S80UA, at 27-inches and the S80A at your choice of 17- or 32-inches. They are both flat UHD monitors with fully adjustable stands but differ by the USB-C / hub features present, as you can see in the features table below. Of particular note is that the S80UA has USB-C charging up to 90W, so could be a good laptop companion for a busy exec.

Samsung's S7 and S6 ranges are simpler and cheaper than the S8 range but still boast a wide range of attractive features like USC-C hubs with charging, AMD FreeSync, and in a tweener model, the S65UA 34-inch monitor, an Ultra-Wide Quad High-Definition (UWQHD) option with 21:9 aspect ratio. That S65UA model looks very much like the LS34A650 model listed by Samsung Vietnam last week. Different regions, same product, different names - thank you product makers…

At the time of writing not all the above monitors can be found with full product pages and specs on Samsung's site. We don't have info on availability or pricing as yet.