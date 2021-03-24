be quiet! Silent Loop 2 availability and pricing announced

HEXUS has previously reviewed both the be quiet! Silent Loop 240 (Oct 2016) and the Silent Loop 360 (Sept 2017). Now the German cooling and cases specialist has finally renewed this HEXUS recommended range of AiOs with the Silent Loop 2 series.

Key features of the new be quiet! Silent Loop 2 AiO coolers are listed as follows:

Dampened and adjustable pump with six-pole motor for very silent and very high-performance operation

Powerful three-chamber pump design significantly reduces turbulences and noise

Silent Wings 3 PWM high-speed fans for high performance and whisper-quiet operation

Cold plate with high density stack of fins for highest cooling characteristics

aRGB LEDs for many illumination options and great visual effects

Wired remote control or motherboard synchronization for maximum illumination control

Easy-to-access refill port and a coolant bottle is supplied, ensuring a long lifespan

Three-year manufacturer’s warranty

sTRX4 / TR4 mounting kit separately available

Product conception, design and quality control in Germany

A lot of the above key features are carried over from the original design – if it ain't broke why fix it. However, I have noticed a few key feature changes, which are; a pump change from decoupled reverse-flow pump technology to a three chamber design with six-pole motor, the upgrade from Pure Wings 2 to Silent Wings 3 PWM fans as standard, change from bend-protect tubes to what looks like sleeved tubing, aRGB LEDs built into the pump block, and Threadripper support if you need it.

Like the predecessor design these closed loop coolers from be quiet! include a handy refill port atop of the radiator should you need it. A top-up bottle filled with coolant is provided in the retail packaging.

The be quiet! Silent Loop 2 will be available in stores from Tuesday, 6th April. Recommended retail prices are; €99 / $99.90 / £93.99 (120 mm), €129 / $129.90 / £119.99 (240 mm), €139 / $139.90 / £129.99 (280 mm) and €159 / $159.90 / £134.99 (360 mm). Buyers get a three-year warranty.

Please note that the be quiet! Silent Loop 2 series will not be available in the US.