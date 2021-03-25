Intel's Raja Koduri teases 'Petaflops in your palm'

Intel Graphics boss Raja Koduri was stirred by CEO Gelsinger's Engineering the Future webcast, and wanted to share a sizzle reel of his own. Gelsinger briefly flashed the Ponte Vecchio GPU to the cameras during his webcast but Koduri's video reveals several import ant details of this flagship Xe HPC GPU.

Intel has been working on its own powerful discrete GPU products for about two years now, under the stewardship of Koduri and the graphics engineer and exec seems keen to boast that he and his team have successfully transitioned "from an idea to silicon in two years".

The particular success Koduri is talking about is the 'Alchemy of technologies' required to meld 'over 100 billion transistors' into '47 magical tiles' leveraging Intel's 'most advanced packaging' technologies to deliver 'Petaflops in your palm'. Quite an achievement.

The tiles in question aren't all GPUs, the advanced packaging has brought together logic, memory, and I/O processing alongside the GPU tiles, and some tiles are even made on different semiconductor nodes.

Intel Ponte Vecchio is set to be used in the Aurora supercomputer at the Argonne National Laboratory, being commissioned some time near the end of the year. Aurora will also leverage Intel Xeon Sapphire Rapids CPUs, a unified CXL standards memory architecture, Intel OneAPI, as well as Intel Optane DC persistent memory and connectivity technologies.

Intel slide from the Supercomputing 2019 event