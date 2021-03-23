Resident Evil Village PC specs emerge from the shadows

Some more details regarding the highly anticipated Resident Evil Village have emerged. Capcom has published a minimum and recommended PC specs list on its Japanese pre-order page. Additionally, we have the open beta test dates for the multiplayer portion of the game and news of Google bundling the title with its Stadia Premiere Edition offering.

Resident Evil Village's PC specs are charted in the two tables reproduced above. Please click to zoom the image. You can see that the minimum specs include a 4C/4T CPU from either AMD or Intel, and 4GB versions of either the Radeon RX 560 or GeForce GTX 1050 Ti. On a system with these prerequisites and 8GB of RAM you should be able to enjoy Resident Evil Village at 1080p 60fps using the 'Performance Focus' settings

Moving up a notch, the recommended specs include more modern 6C/12T processors, and show you the path to rake you from 'Focus on quality' 1080p setting to adding a sprinkle of ray tracing on a 4K display. 16GB of system RAM is recommended. Please note the game is happy to deliver hardware accelerated ray traced thrills on both AMD and Nvidia GPUs.

Capcom has revealed that Re:Verse, the multiplayer component of Resident Evil Village, will kick off an open beta test on 7th April, running for three days. You can participate in this test phase via PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One X, and PC via Steam. Pre-loading will start two days earlier.

Google is hoping to get some more Stadia gamers off the back of this game launch. It is running a promotion where you can pre-order the game ($60 standard or $70 deluxe edition) and "get a free Stadia Premiere Edition" which is usually worth US$100. This hardware bundle is a white Stadia controller, a Chromecast Ultra, and a one-month trial subscription to Stadia's Pro-tier service for new users. Additionally, subscribers can claim Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition for free from 1st April.

Resident Evil Village will launch on 7th May 2021.